A Mob of Dancers Gathered in Support of Hillary Clinton and Her Pantsuits

Hillary Clinton is going to be a popular costume choice at every Halloween party you attend this year. The Democratic nominee's brightly-colored pantsuits are a touchstone of her image. (As the AV Club points out, Clinton was "the first first lady to wear a pantsuit in an official White House portrait.") The look is so associated with Clinton, that when you see the video above, of dancers moving through New York's Union Square Park dressed in a rainbow of solid, two-piece outfits, you know immediately who they're dancing for.

The flashmob, which took place Sunday afternoon, was organized by partners Celia Rowlson-Hall, a choreographer, and Mia Lidofsky, a writer and director. They told Elle that they were pushed to action after witnessing the rancor for Clinton after last week's presidential debate, and put the call out on on Facebook and Instagram for "dancers, movers, shakers, movement enthusiasts, and all those fun folks who don't want to see this country ruled under Donald."