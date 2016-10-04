Things To Do Tonight 10/4

KING, Joey Dosik

“Let’s explore, so much more to discover,” sings R&B trio KING in their song “Red Eye.” This is, appropriately, exactly how I feel when listening to their debut, We Are KING. Discovered on YouTube by the late, great Prince, KING was born in Minneapolis and now calls LA home. After just a few years together they’ve already won a Grammy, for their collaboration with Robert Glasper on his album Black Radio. Their sound is emblematic of a new subset of R&B—a world of synth where classic harmonies and rhythms still reign over the KING-dom. Between silky, rich vocals and electro-pop hooks, it’s hard not to feel like you’re in a really great dream where you’re petting kittens and getting back together with your best ex. ROSE FINN

Doug Fir, 9pm, $17-20

Andrew W.K.

Just weeks ago, the excellent Andrew W.K. was in town for Project Pabst, and now he's back for his Power of Partying 50-state speaking tour, in which the fist-pumping rocker discusses his balls-out, fun-loving “Party Hard” ideology. Ninety-nine percent of the time, anything even remotely resembling a motivational speech is sappy and useless—but that other one percent? Well, that other one percent comes from Andrew W.K., whose joyful, head-banging message is guaran-damn-teed to improve Planet Earth. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Revolution Hall, 8pm, $20-23, all ages

Cool American, Helens, Adult Mauling, Wet Trident

Cool American has the goods to stand on its own. The songs are strong, the melodies memorable, and the arrangements show ambition and a sense of adventure. Their recently released debut album, You Can Win a Few, is terrific, top to bottom. BEN SALMON

Valentine's, 9pm, free

Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas, Tancred, Sunbathe

Many of the things you’ll read about Tancred describe its core force, Jess Abbott, as the guitarist and vocalist for Minneapolis rock band Now, Now. Those words will become outdated soon (if they aren’t already), because Tancred is responsible for one of this year’s best rock records. It’s called Out of the Garden, and it’s a massive step forward from Abbott’s previous work with her solo side project. Tancred’s first two albums—2011’s Capes and a 2013 self-titled release—showed promise, but at times felt reserved and a bit cautious. That’s not a problem on Out of the Garden, 11 songs that are sturdy, vibrant, and catchier than a Velcro jumpsuit. Abbott’s latest is crunchy, punchy power-pop of the highest order—the kind of record that will make Abbott best known for Tancred. BEN SALMON

Mississippi Studios, 9pm

Bruce Springsteen

The Boss is coming to the City of Books in support of his new autobiography, Born to Run. In an attempt to thwart a stampede, Powell's will be ticketing the event. Tickets include a pre-signed copy of Born to Run and allow one person per ticket to meet the author. There will be no reading or performance.

Powell's City of Books, noon, $32.50

The Vice-Presidential Debates

XRAY.fm and the Bus Project present this special live screening of the first debate between the Vice-Presidential candidates. No word on whether there will be drinking games based on the number of dad jokes Tim Kaine drops, but you'll probably need a drink after hearing Mike Pence talk at length.

Dig a Pony, 5pm, free

B-Movie Bingo: Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Your monthly opportunity to literally check off a bingo card full of B-movie clichés. This month’s entry: Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, the most flat-out disappointing entry in the long-running slasher series, and that's really fucking saying something. It's a good thing you'll be busy playing Bingo while watching, because this tepid, largely boat-bound exercise (they're in Manhattan, which is really Vancouver, B.C., for all of about 15 minutes) makes the case that the B in B-movie stands for boring-as-hell. Then again, this is the movie where Jason punches a dude's head all the way off, so there's that

Hollywood Theatre, 7:30pm, $9

Mortified

Tonight's installment of the nation-wide storytelling show is being filmed for an upcoming TV series, meaning a cast of Portlanders will be sharing their shame on stage and in front of the world!

Alberta Rose Theatre, 7pm, $16-23