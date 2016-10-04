The Thermals' Hutch Harris Hates Touring and Really Has to Pee

Jason Quigley

Earlier today, Hutch Harris of the Thermals posted an essay on Watt explaining "Why I Won't Tour Anymore." Last March the Portland band released its seventh album, We Disappear, and is apparently taking its title to heart—though, luckily, Harris makes no indication that they'll stop releasing records or playing hometown shows, and even concedes towards the end that he probably will tour someday, just not to the extent that he has in the past.

He has six really good reasons for quitting the road, namely that he's been touring for 20 years, often internationally, which undoubtably takes quite a toll on a person's life. He details the liabilities of traveling with so much expensive equipment—a necessity for a touring band, though it could easily get stolen and effectively end a tour. He discusses the physical effects of sitting in a van for hours every day, as well as the demerits of giving hungry touring bands free booze: "If a club provides anything to a band, it is water, alcohol, and then food, almost always in that order. Free drinks are nice, but they’re still part of the problem. My band has it better than some, we are fed just about every night. But I still feel unhappy being part of a culture that encourages substance abuse. Touring is unhealthy for your body, your mind, and your art itself."

Harris describes touring as "artistic death," citing the need for more space and privacy to be creative, but admits that his decision to quit means he'll need to find a day job for the first time in 10 years. These critiques of the album cycle status quo—release an album, tour, repeat—raise important points, particularly concerning the weakened sustainability of creativity as musicians struggle to survive in capitalism. But his final reason is perhaps his most salient: "I have to pee."

"I have a small bladder, and I always have to pee," Harris writes. "I’m sick of announcing that I have to pee, I’m tired of asking permission to pee, and I’m done peeing in bottles. It’s a minor humiliation that feels major after 14 years." This might seem trivial, but likely means fans shouldn't expect shows outside of Harris' pee-range anytime soon. Check out the full essay, and cross your fingers for some local shows.