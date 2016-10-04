This White Lady Is Very Upset About Vince Staples' "Norf Norf"

A cautionary tale: You might find yourself innocently turning on the radio one day and, through no fault of your own, hearing Vince Staples' charming hit song "Norf Norf." And you might find yourself bothered by the track's edited radio-friendly lyrics, so much so that you take to the internet to not only voice your displeasure, but to recite the unedited lyrics in full, on camera. And you might find yourself—after pronouncing some very inappropriate words for a white person to be uttering, and mistaking Staples' pronunciation of "Norf" as soft-toy brand "Nerf"—being circulated around the internet at lightning speed, as everyone takes immense pleasure in ridiculing your 11-and-a-half minutes' worth of absolute batshit, empirically racist NONSENSE.

This is painfully hilarious.

