This Week's Style Events

Myriam Marcella Jeff Wong

FashioNXT will close out the 2016 fashion show season with its four-day event that will show Portland “What’s next in fashion.” The first day will open with current Portland Project Runway contestant Sara Donofrio as well as the always much anticipated UpNXT emerging designer competition. The second day will focus on ready to wear from Portland designers Myriam Marcella, Shea Wilcox, and Moontess, as well as a collection from Stefanie Says, who recently left Portland for Los Angeles. The evening will end with two local bridal collections from Sophie Chang and Vouture. The third day will feature evening wear and couture from Wendy Ohlendorf and Stephanie D Couture, as well as couture and bridal collections from Walter Mendez. The week will end with collections from Melynda Valera (Los Angeles), Julie Danforth (Seattle), Romey Roe (New Orleans), and Portland’s own Michelle Lesniak. While FashioNXT is not exactly a Portland-centric show per se, it is a great setting to see fashion from other parts of the country that one may not see otherwise, and is also a great way for these out-of-town designers to experience all that Portland has to offer. See the complete schedule here. (Full disclosure, I am the runway producer of this event.)

2204 N Randolph, Wednesday October 5-Saturday October 8, Doors at 6 pm, Seating at 8 pm, $30-$185

West End Select Shop Jarrett Reynolds

West End Select Shop is celebrating their two year anniversary with a party and special incense collaboration with Kuumba International from Japan. They have other awesome things on the agenda as well, like Boba cocktails by Tea Bar, custom ceramic insence holders by Haley Ann Robinson of Studio HA, new leather goods by ARA Handbags, a video installation by Lucas Chemoti, giveaways, and prizes.

West End Select Shop, 927 SW Oak, Thursday October 6, 5-8 pm

Bridge & Burn will host a party to celebrate the launch of their new fall 2016 collection. Named the "Outsider Collection", this will mark their first collaboration with British Millerain Waxed Canvas and Polartec. There will be door prizes, cocktails from New Deal Distillery, Underwood Pinot from Union Wine Company, and treats from Woodblock Chocolate.

Bridge & Burn, 1122 SW Morrison, Thursday October 6, 6-9 pm

Weatherby Denim

Babylon Vintage will host their first residency with Brooklyn based designer Annie Madden of Weatherby Denim. She will present her debut collection of piecework one of a kind denim, as well as set up a mini sewing studio in the space through the weekend and offer on-site, tailored to fit, upcycled vintage jeans in her signature silhouettes by appointment. To kick things off they will host an opening reception for her on Thursday, and roll out their new fall vintage goods too.

Babylon Vintage at 3636 N Mississippi, Thursday October 6, 6-9 pm