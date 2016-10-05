Good Morning, News: The Veep Debate, Ammon Bundy on Trial, and a 4chan/Martin Shkreli Team-Up?

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! You move in a way that I've known before. Now I want your love, heart and soul. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

Hillbilly militia leader Ammon Bundy took the stand yesterday in the Malheur Refuge case, carrying a bible and whining about how he's just a poor, misunderstood rancher who's being persecuted by the big, awful federal government. OH BOO-HOO-HOO! (Somebody get this dummy a Kleenex.)

As I reported yesterday, an allegedly scary clown was allegedly chasing middle-school children in the alleged town of Dallas, Oregon. (Allegedly.) But there have also been alleged clown sightings on the alleged OSU campus as allegedly well.

If you haven't read this excellent post by the Merc's Megan Burbank on the horrifying backlog of rape kits, now is as good a time as any.

If you can work up enough interest to care, the Vice Presidential debate was last night, where Democratic candidate Tim Kaine tried valiantly to get his opponent to explain Trump's actions, while Republican Mike Pence tried valiantly to not act like Trump. Both were largely successful. NEXT!

Today in Trump putting his foot squarely in his own mouth: On the subject of veterans and PTSD, Trump said some of these sufferers were not "strong enough" to take it.

The headline "New Trump Hotel in D.C. Defaced with 'Black Lives Matter' Graffiti" should read "New Trump Hotel in D.C. Enhanced with 'Black Lives Matter' Graffiti."

Thousand were sent to shelters and at least 11 were killed in Haiti following the devastation of Hurricane Matthew. And now it's heading for the southeastern coast of the United States.

According to a report, under instructions from the NSA and FBI, Yahoo secretly monitored all its customers incoming emails. Also of interest, some people still use Yahoo as their email server.

Controversial anonymous website 4chan is apparently in deep financial trouble—but can rich butthole Martin Shkreli save it? (This story makes me want to fall down a flight of stairs.)

Now, what about this WEATHER we've been having: Cloudy, showery, high of 60 today!

And finally, this is how you should approach today whenever a problem arises. Bam! Bam! BAM!

