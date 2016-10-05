Things To Do Tonight 10/5

Danny Brown

Often shallowly depicted as merely a party rapper, Danny Brown contains a multitude of substance, the depths of which he mines on Atrocity Exhibition, his darkly neurotic, drug-drenched new album. Tonight Brown’s gap-toothed grin will no doubt get the good times rolling, but don’t miss the fascinating self-laceration that’s going on between his lines. NED LANNAMANN

Roseland, 8:30pm, $28, all ages

All Jane Comedy Festival

Are you a feminist or a feminist-curious person who loves to laugh? Well, I’ve got amazing news: It’s the most wonderful time of the year—the All Jane Comedy Festival, the city’s annual celebration of stand-ups who aren’t boring white straight men telling unfunny crazy ex-girlfriend and/or dick jokes. (Let’s face it: Men just aren’t very funny.) (That was a joke. Don’t come in here with a reverse sexism defense!) This week, take in master jokery from local champs like Katie Nguyen, Andie Main, Barbara Holm, and Wendy Weiss, and get super fucking thrilled for headliner Maria Bamford, who captured all of our crooked hearts with her Netflix series Lady Dynamite. MEGAN BURBANK

Oct 5-9, Curious Comedy Theater, Revolution Hall, Various times, $50-130

Do the Right Thing

A special 35mm screening of Spike Lee's summer classic, in honor of the dearly departed Bill Nunn, who shared with us the compelling tale of how left-hand hate was K.O.'d by love. Raise a glass to Radio Raheem, and let the Hollywood turn that beatbox up real loud.

Hollywood Theatre, 7:30pm, $9

FrightTown

Halloween is just around the corner, which means if you love a good scare, you’ll shriek in joy over the best haunted house in Portland, FrightTown. Celebrating its 12th year, this walk-through scare fest features three separate attractions, including crowd-fave Baron Von Goolo’s Museum of Horrors, the Witch House, and brand new this season, Grimthorne Manor—starring all manner of monsters. Not for little kids or the faint of heart, but FrightTown is perfect for a depraved ghoul such as yourself. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Rose Quarter Memorial Coliseum, 7pm, $20-40, all ages

Adam Green's Aladdin

New York-hailing singer-songwriter, artist, and filmmaker Adam Green, co-founder of the anti-folk duo The Moldy Peaches, presents a screening of his modern take on the Arabian Nights classic. A set of live music will follow after the film screening.

Mississippi Studios, 9pm, $13-15

FashioNXT

A three-day festival of fashion, with multiple runway shows, discussions with international designers, and exhibits featuring the technological advancements that will enable the future of the industry.

Oct 5-8, 2204 N Randolph, 6pm, $25-185



Frankie Cosmos, Iji

SINCE 2009, Greta Kline has released dozens of albums' worth of songs on Bandcamp under the moniker Frankie Cosmos. Her airy voice resurrects the '90s twee-punk of K Records bands like the Softies, but with lyrics that are marked by a profoundly conversational intimacy. CIARA DOLAN

Bossanova Ballroom, 7pm, $15, all ages