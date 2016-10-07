Things To Do Tonight 10/7

The H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival & CthulhuCon

Portland's annual celebration of all things slimy and tentacled, with special guests including John Shirley, Sean Branney, Cody Goodfellow, and the celebrated director of From Beyond and Re-Animator, Stuart Gordon. More at hplfilmfestival.com. Oct 7-9, Hollywood Theatre, various times

Okkervil River, Landlady

“I’m not as interested in rock ’n’ roll as I used to be,” Okkervil River’s lead singer and songwriter Will Sheff recently told NPR. That statement becomes pretty clear listening to Away, the Austin band’s contemplative eighth album. With roots in Americana and folk, Okkervil has never really had the reputation of a raging rock band, but they’ve definitely explored fist-pumping territory on past LPs like 2007’s The Stage Names and 2013’s The Silver Gymnasium. The circumstances that led to Away—such as Sheff losing his grandfather, and most of his bandmates departing to pursue other interests—may help explain the subdued vibe. Still, longtime listeners will find much to love in the new album, as Sheff’s gift for literary lyricism continues to illuminate the winding paths of his songwriting. KEVIN W. SMITH

Wonder Ballroom, 9pm, $20-22

Lose Yr Mind—Night 1: Beach Fossils, The Shivas, The Woolen Men, Candace

This weekend marks the third annual Lose Yr Mind Fest, which brings a raucous three days of grimy surf-punk to a warehouse near you, kicking off with performances from Brooklyn dream pop quartet Beach Fossils, and a stacked line-up of locals, featuring The Shivas, The Woolen Men, and Candace.

AudioCinema, 9pm, $15-20

Joyce Manor, The Hotelier, Crying

An album with a 19-minute runtime that somehow never feels rushed, Never Hungover Again has no business being this revelatory, yet Joyce Manor have effortlessly crafted an absolutely perfect assembly of pop-punk songs for the sort of person who wouldn't be caught dead listening to pop-punk at this stage in life. The hardest part is listening to any other music afterward. It's just not the same. EZRA ACE CARAEFF Also read our story on Joyce Manor.

Hawthorne Theatre, 8pm, $16.50-20, all ages

Rocky Votolato, Chris Staples, Michael Dean Damron

Back in 2006, you could catch me wearing too much eyeliner and thrashing my limbs around at hardcore shows. So when I saw Rocky Votolato’s name on a record I picked it up immediately, imagining the output would be similar to that of his sibling, Cody Votolato (the Blood Brothers, Head Wound City). I couldn’t have been more wrong, but I gave the bare bones alt-country record a chance, though it is more “staring pensively out windows” than “limb thrashing.” Now Votolato’s celebrating 10 years since the release of Makers, and a decade of relentless touring behind him. JENNA FLETCHER

Mississippi Studios, 9pm, $15-18

Liz Vice, Amber Sweeney

Liz Vice is labeled a gospel singer, but that’s not a completely accurate descriptor. Yes, her songs are almost solely dedicated to all things Jesus, but Vice’s music owes more to soul-influenced gospel than to tambourine-shaking revivalism—she’s more Mavis Staples than Mahalia Jackson. Her debut, There’s a Light, was quietly released in 2015, and since then she’s garnered much-deserved praise (no pun intended), climbing both gospel and R&B Billboard charts. She’s been making the festival rounds, sharing stages with Ben Harper, the Avett Brothers, and more, and this December she’ll be supporting the legendary Blind Boys of Alabama on tour. While tonight’s show will be Vice’s last in Portland before she moves to New York, it’s fair to say there is still a whole lot more to come from Liz Vice, God willing. SANTI ELIJAH HOLLEY

Mission theater, 8pm, $15-20

The Mystery Box Show

Another installment of Portland's sexy secret storytelling showcase.

Alberta Rose Theatre, 7pm, $20-55

Stellar

A one-woman show written by Bri Pruett and directed by Jason Rouse, inspired by her stand-up career, her sex life, and her adventures in the realm of Portland's dating scene, transformed into stories and vignettes and set to the smooth sounds of Sade.

CoHo Theater, 7:30pm, 10pm, $20-25

Sweeping Exits, Dim Desires, Rod, Riled

Sweeping Exits have survived several epochs of Portland punkdom. Originally a solo moniker for singer/songwriter Mira Glitterhound, the project's earliest recordings and performances were heavily evocative of neo-folk bards like Conor Oberst and John Darnielle. Sweeping Exits formally transitioned from solo vehicle to band in 2011, and have since released two Weezer-worshipping LPs and a flurry of digital singles. They're currently undergoing another evolution with Glitter & Blood—a vampire-themed concept album that blends the fey erudition of This Is Hardcore-era Pulp with the wardrobe and "shock rock" sensibilities of canonical horror punk. MORGAN TROPER

Anarres Infoshop, 7pm, $5, all ages

Greg Brown

The cult of the American songwriter centers on personality, but that’s never been a problem for Greg Brown. The Iowa-born singer made his name on a run of albums from the late-’80s to early-’00s that blend folksy Midwestern storytelling with a strong dose of his freewheeling, pissing-shirtless-under-the-stars brand of charm. It’s not far from the lyrical tropes exaggerated to the point of kitsch on pop-country radio, and there’s no denying that a listener’s appreciation for Brown likely rests on whether they think an aging white man has anything interesting to say about America in 2016. But there’s also no denying that Brown’s best songs—like “Brand New ’64 Dodge,” which tackles the loss of innocence in the wake of JFK’s assassination without ever mentioning the event itself—exhibit a lyrical deftness that explains why so many consider him a national treasure. NATHAN TUCKER

Aladdin Theater, 8pm, $32.50-35

Discharge, Eyehategod, Toxic Holocaust

It’s been more than three decades since Discharge literally put the “D” in d-beat. That rapid-fire beat has proven an enduring brand of blasting, even if its corresponding crust-punk offshoot of hardcore has sometimes felt a little limited. Still, there’s been no shortage of badass bands that have made the most out of that formula—Anti Cimex, Mob 47, Disfear, Doom—and we have Discharge to thank for that. The rest of tonight’s lineup is equally killer: At the bottom of the bill are speed/thrash metal mainstays Toxic Holocaust, and sludge-metal icons Eyehategod will have Lamb of God vocalist Randy Blythe filling in for the ill Mike IX Williams. MATTHEW W. SULLIVAN

Dante's, 9pm, $23

La Caja China Pig Roast

Gartner's Country Meat Market sends over a 60-pound pig for Lompoc's Fifth Quadrant to drop in their La Caja China roasting box, for the purposes of turning that pig into a succulent feast including pulled Cuban mojo pork, chicharron, Cubano sandwiches, and more.

Fifth Quadrant, 4pm, all ages

Mr. Gnome

The volume that emits from Cleveland duo Mr. Gnome is more than impressive—it's immersive, swirling together their mind-trippin' psychedelic rock and haunted-house nursery rhyme folk into explosive doses. NED LANNAMANN

Star Theater, 9pm, $10

Portland Tattoo Expo

The 8th annual Portland Tattoo Expo brings over 300 tattoo Artists from all over the nation to town. Come out and show off your own ink in the Expo's tattoo contests, take in burlesque performance, and browse a range of unique vendors from around the city and beyond.

Oct 7-9, Portland Expo Center, 2pm

FrightTown

Halloween is just around the corner, which means if you love a good scare, you’ll shriek in joy over the best haunted house in Portland, FrightTown. Celebrating its 12th year, this walk-through scare fest features three separate attractions, including crowd-fave Baron Von Goolo’s Museum of Horrors, the Witch House, and brand new this season, Grimthorne Manor—starring all manner of monsters. Not for little kids or the faint of heart, but FrightTown is perfect for a depraved ghoul such as yourself. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Rose Quarter Memorial Coliseum, 7pm, $20-40, all ages