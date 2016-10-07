Good Morning, News: Hurricane Matthew Nears, A Body-Shaming Church, and #bridgecrane

If you're seeing #bridgecrane randomly on your Twitter feed and aren't sure what the deal is: Since a City Council hearing yesterday, the hashtag has become a representation of activists' claim Mayor Charlie Hales hasn't listened to public concern about a new contract with the city's largest police union. Why #bridgecrane? Because of this.

A show at the Roseland last night was interrupted by gunfire, though cops haven't found a victim or shooter. The Game was scheduled to perform.

Sweet Cakes by Melissa, that Gresham bakery that incited mayhem in 2013 when it refused to bake a wedding cake for a lesbian couple, has closed, and will not be missed.

Hey, Hillsboro! Craving a little body shaming to go with your worship of Jesus Christ? New Creation Church has your back. And if you're packing some extra pounds, don't you dare apply for the "worship team."

That dipshit up above is David Dahlman, 55, who got the bright idea to throw on a clown mask and boxing gloves and begin menacing Portland middle schoolers on Thursday. Then he threatened to fight an assistant principal. Then he refused to trim his mustache. That last one's a felony.

So far, Hurricane Matthew hasn't caused any catastrophic damage in Florida. Its center has been swirling off the coast, but officials say that could change, and the storm is still a dangerous Category 3 hurricane.

Oregon occupier yahoo Ammon Bundy is finally done testifying in his own defense, meaning we'll hopefully be spared future accounts of him acting like he didn't realize he was breaking any rules.

"Uncle Phil" Knight isn't chill like "Uncle Phil" Banks, of television's Fresh Prince of Bel-Air . For all his largesse, Banks never put nearly $400,000 into swinging his state's legislative landscape (only to have it all blow up in his face on account of his insouciant nephew!). Knight's all in for Republicans this cycle.

Oh great: Republicans are now looking to Mike Pence as a beacon of hope for 2020.

REMEMBER: There's another presidential debate on Sunday. You can watch online or at your house, or drown it all in delicious booze at the Mission Theater, Laurelhurst Theater, or Dig a Pony.

Last: Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos has won the Nobel Peace Prize, for helping broker a peace deal with rebels after decades of conflict—a deal that the citizens of his nation promptly spat upon.

Chilly. Rainy. Weepy.