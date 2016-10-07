The Excellent Black Mirror Returns and Here's the Trailer

One of the most adventurous TV series ever, Black Mirror, is returning to Netflix on October 21, and that is reason enough to celebrate. Created by Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror is a sci-fi anthology about modern technology and how it can really screw around with society—in particularly creepy ways. Sometimes funny, sometimes terrifying, the show is a fascinating peek at a future that seems just a heartbeat away, and whoopee! Here's the new trailer for the upcoming season which looks as promising as the first. Check it out!