Where to Watch the Second Presidential Debate

It's on, again.

For someone who thinks so highly of himself, Donald Trump really had his orange ass handed to him in the first presidential debate with Hillary Clinton. But now it’s time for round two! On Sunday, October 9, at 6pm, will Trump somehow overcome his nervous tics, sniffles, and rambling repetitions? Will he actually come prepared with, you know, “ideas” on how to run the country? Who knows, maybe the prolapsed rectum in a wig that melted down into a sweaty, sniffing mess from behind his lectern might actually manage a somewhat decent performance against Secretary Clinton when allowed to go ambling around the stage in this town hall-styled debate. Or maybe you'll witness stage two of Trump: the Tire-Fire. Either way, it should be a fairly illuminating experience.

Where to Watch:

Academy Theater 7818 SE Stark

Back Stage Bar 3702 SE Hawthorne

Bazi Bierbrasserie 1522 SE 32nd

Black Water Bar (in Hecklevision!) 835 NE Broadway

Dig a Pony 736 SE Grand

East Burn 1800 E Burnside

Laurelhurst Theater 2735 E Burnside

Mission Theater 1624 NW Glisan

Radio Room 1101 NE Alberta