Things to Laugh at This Weekend

The All Jane Comedy Festival and Curious Comedy present an evening of stand-up and storytelling with one of the funniest comedians in the world,herself, Maria Bamford. Jackie Kashian and The Curious Comedy All Stars provide support.

Oct 9, Revolution Hall, 7:30pm, $40-45

Sinbad

Yeah, your gramma thinks he's hilarious. Yeah, you probably only remember him screaming about brain damage while rockin' some tasty Zubaz pants. But the truth is Sinbad is actually a really funny guy. Gramma knows what's up.

Oct 7-8, Helium Comedy Club, 7:30pm, 10pm, $35

All Jane Comedy Festival: Fresh Hell Improv & Sketch

Fresh Hell are a Los Angeles-based improv and sketch ensemble. Tonight they bring their act to the All Jane Comedy Festival with support from the women of Curious Comedy. Hosted by Stacey Hallal.

Oct 7, Curious Comedy Theater, 7:30pm, $15

Late Night Action With Alex Falcone

The penultimate episode of Alex Falcone's talk-show brings local luminaries Jon Belz, Nariko Ott, and Sasha Roiz to the stage, as well as Brian Wheeler and other surprises.

Oct 8, Mississippi Studios, 7pm, $10-15

Andy Zaltzman

Andy Zaltzman is a British political comedian and author known for his deft wordplay and heavy use of puns. He has also worked extensively with John Oliver on radio shows and podcasts which include Political Animal, The Department, and The Bugle. You can catch Zaltzman tonight when he brings his Satirist for Hire show to the Aladdin Theater for the Portland stop on his North American tour.

Oct 9, Aladdin Theater, 8pm, $20

All Jane Comedy Festival: The Dork Forest Podcast

An afternoon inside the rapid-fire mind of comedian and podcast star Jackie Kashian as she records a live episode of her ever-popular, pop-culture-focused comedy show.



Oct 9, Curious Comedy Theater, 2pm, $5



