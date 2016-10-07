Things to Eat and Drink This Weekend

2016 Handmade Bike and Beer Festival

The annual party paying tribute to two of Portland's favorite pastimes: Riding bikes and drinking beers. This year's family-friendly offering features over 30 custom builders showing off their bikes, local brewers pouring their latest concoctions, and live music, performances, and wares from local vendors.

Oct 7-8, The North Warehouse, 5pm Fri, 10am Sat, $10-20

Pizza Party for Friends of Family Farmers

A benefit dinner (with a discount for farmers) to help fund the FOFF Urban Outreach Program, with a silent auction featuring donations from Patagonia, Breitenbush Hot Springs, Duck Pond Cellars, and more.

Oct 7, Lagunitas Brewing Community Room, 5:30pm, $15-20

2016 Apple Tasting

For the 29th straight year, Portland Nursery invites the city to sample and celebrate the abundance of tasty apples and pears in the region, with over 60 varieties to choose from, as well as fresh-pressed cider demonstrations and tastings, and kid-friendly activities for the little ones.

Oct 7-9, Portland Nursery, 10am, free, all ages

Widmer Brothers Oktoberfest

For the 12th straight year the Widmers take over Pioneer Courthouse Square with their Oktoberfest extravaganza, transforming the city's living room into a celebration not just of the season, but of beer itself, with their regular lineup as well as a bunch of special small-batch beers only available at the fest. With live music provided by X Ambassadors, Tango Alpha Tango, Quiet Type, and more.

Oct 8, Pioneer Courthouse Square, noon, $25-75, all ages



Peche Fest

The fourth annual celebration of the peach, and all the wonderful ways you can make it into something that will get you drunk, featuring over 25 beers and ciders from some of the country's best brewers.

Oct 8, Saraveza, 3pm, $10-25

Heather Arndt Anderson

Mercury contributor Heather Arndt Anderson doesn't do book release parties like most people. Usually it's just a reading, a Q&A, and then a line for some signings. Instead, Heather is going to present her book Chillies: A Global History via a specially-made four-course chile dinner, with veggie options available upon request. Admission price includes a signed copy of the book along with the meal.

Mi Mero Mole, 6pm, $45

