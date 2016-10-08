This Week On Blogtown

Everything you missed from Monday, October 3-Friday, October 7.

TOP STORY:

The Roseland Theater ANOTHER BELIEVER VIA WIKI COMMONS

NOT OK: This week we received letters from both a concerned parent and an underage concert attendee about inappropriate and nonconsensual groping at a show.

MONDAY:

SEXUAL ASSAULT: DNA from 33 backlogged and never before tested rape kits has been matched with known offenders after the state legislature passed a law mandating that Oregon's backlog of unprocessed rape kits finally be tested.

DIRK VANDERHART

CAUSE FOR CONCERN?: City Auditor: "Please delay this police contract."

Mayor Charlie Hales: " NOPE!"

WEDNESDAY:

Those guys aren't usually standing there. DIRK VANDERHART

SHUT DOWN: City Hall was partly—then completely—locked down after drama over a police union contract.

Holding pattern at City Hall. Activists still in closed off chambers. No one seems to know what's happening. And I am hungry.

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) October 5, 2016

NETFLIX MARKETING PLOY: We went to Luke's Diner from Gilmore Girls! (Or tired to anyway.)

THURSDAY:

NOT A GREAT WEEK FOR THE ROSELAND: First on Thursday, after a Danny Brown show at the Roseland, we received a letter from a concerned parent about nonconsensual groping of underage attendees of the concert.

The later that night, there were shots fired at the venue during a show featuring LA rapper the Game.

FRIDAY:

#PORTLANDWINGWEEK: It’s almost time for the Portland Mercury’s Wing Week! HERE ARE THE 2016 WINGS!