Everything you missed from Monday, October 3-Friday, October 7.
TOP STORY:
NOT OK: This week we received letters from both a concerned parent and an underage concert attendee about inappropriate and nonconsensual groping at a show.
MONDAY:
SEXUAL ASSAULT: DNA from 33 backlogged and never before tested rape kits has been matched with known offenders after the state legislature passed a law mandating that Oregon's backlog of unprocessed rape kits finally be tested.
TUESDAY:
CAUSE FOR CONCERN?: City Auditor: "Please delay this police contract."
Mayor Charlie Hales: " NOPE!"
WEDNESDAY:
SHUT DOWN: City Hall was partly—then completely—locked down after drama over a police union contract.
Holding pattern at City Hall. Activists still in closed off chambers. No one seems to know what's happening. And I am hungry.
— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) October 5, 2016
NETFLIX MARKETING PLOY: We went to Luke's Diner from Gilmore Girls! (Or tired to anyway.)
THURSDAY:
NOT A GREAT WEEK FOR THE ROSELAND: First on Thursday, after a Danny Brown show at the Roseland, we received a letter from a concerned parent about nonconsensual groping of underage attendees of the concert.
The later that night, there were shots fired at the venue during a show featuring LA rapper the Game.
FRIDAY:
#PORTLANDWINGWEEK: It’s almost time for the Portland Mercury’s Wing Week! HERE ARE THE 2016 WINGS!