Things To Do Tonight 10/8

Widmer Brothers Oktoberfest: X Ambassadors, Tango Alpha Tango, Quiet Type, The Lonesome BIllies, DJ Danny Merkury

Follow the sound of flugelhorns! The annual Oktoberfest blowout in Munich has been over for a while, but your frolicsome, malty revelry begins now. The Widmers’ 12th-annual go at the celebration is Schuhplattlering its way into Pioneer Courthouse Square for one sudsy day, indeed. DIRK VANDERHART

Pioneer Courthouse Square, noon, $25-75, all ages

A Tribute to Teddy Pendergrass: Andy Stokes

Portland soul singer Andy Stokes will do justice to Teddy Pendergrass, performing songs like "Love TKO" and "Close the Door" by the legendary Philadelphia soul singer who oozed pure sex in the 1970s and ‘80s. It's well worth checking out Stokes when he sings anything, and even more so when he's belting out Pendergrass tunes on a Saturday night—it's the perfect date night event.

Jimmy Mak's, 7:30pm, 10pm, $12-15

2016 Apple Tasting

For the 29th straight year, Portland Nursery invites the city to sample and celebrate the abundance of tasty apples and pears in the region, with over 60 varieties to choose from, as well as fresh-pressed cider demonstrations and tastings, and kid-friendly activities for the little ones.

Oct 8-9, Portland Nursery, 10am, free, all ages

Shonen Knife

It’s crazy to think that Shonen Knife has been rocking their all-female, pop-punk trio steez for literally longer than I’ve been alive. They’re eternally young robot women that sound like a high-energy, high-pitched Ramones. Founded in 1981 by sisters Naoko and Atsuko Yamano, Shonen Knife have dropped a record every two or three years, amassing a huge catalog of music about feeling snacky and staying positive. They’re geniuses of the simple, catchy rock hook. Atsuko officially retired from the band in 2006 (they’re in their 50s!), but frequently plays bass on the band’s North America tours. That means that if you see them on this tour, you’ll see at least two of the three founding members. SUZETTE SMITH

Dante's, 9pm, $12

Tobacco, High Tides, Odonis Odonis

Name a musician who has established a more immediately identifiable sound in the past couple of decades than Tobacco. It’s not easy to do! The guy came creepy-crawling out of the Pennsylvania woods in the early ’00s with Black Moth Super Rainbow, a collective of analog synth-obsessed weirdos who spun a particularly psychedelic brand of electro-pop. In recent years, Tobacco has put more effort into his solo albums, which generally sound like Black Moth with sturdier beats. This brings us to Sweatbox Dynasty, Tobacco’s latest effort, which finds him getting back to basics by recording tracks on a cassette deck. As a result, his songs are hazier and hissier than ever before. The low-end digs deeper into the digital mud, the vocals are smeared in syrup, and the synths stretch to the horizon. Sweatbox Dynasty is relentlessly disorienting—which Tobacco would consider a high compliment, no doubt. BEN SALMON

Wonder Ballroom, 9pm, $15

Handmade Bike and Beer Festival

The annual party paying tribute to two of Portland's favorite pastimes: Riding bikes and drinking beers. This year's family-friendly offering features over 30 custom builders showing off their bikes, local brewers pouring their latest concoctions, and live music, performances, and wares from local vendors.

The North Warehouse, 10am, $10-20

The Birth of a Nation

It’s hard to remember the last time a movie showed up with this much off-screen baggage, from its incendiary political relevance to its record-setting acquisition at Sundance to, of course, the controversy surrounding the 1999 rape accusation against director Nate Parker. The reason this movie was purchased at Sundance by Fox Searchlight Pictures, however, wasn’t so that the Fox conglomerate (which until recently employed Roger Ailes and continues to serve the needs of Donald Trump) could hold up an African American domestic terrorist as a hero. That $17.5 million price tag was based on the company’s success—both in prestige and box office—with 12 Years a Slave three years ago. Birth isn’t as artistically sophisticated as 12 Years, but it has the potential to be much more impactful. At the advance screening I attended, several voices spontaneously called out “Black Lives Matter!” and recited the names of African American victims of police violence as the end credits rolled. This sort of demonstration will surely be repeated across the nation over the next few weeks, and it seems to me like a healthy thing for white folks to be exposed to. MARC MOHAN

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for locations and showtimes

Late Night Action with Alex Falcone

The penultimate episode of Alex Falcone's talk-show brings local luminaries Jon Belz, Nariko Ott, and Sasha Roiz to the stage, as well as Brian Wheeler and other surprises.

Mississippi Studios, 7pm, $10-15

White Fang, No Parents

The Doug Fir serves up a double dose of party punk and garage rock.

Doug Fir, 9pm, $10-12

Jackie Kashian & Friends

The All Jane Comedy Fest rolls on with a show of Festival heavy hitters. Featuring sets from Jackie Kashian, Clare O'Kane, Lisa Best, Georgia Barnes, Luz Pazos, Irene Tu, Melody Kamali, and Bobbie Oliver. Hosted by Andie Main. This show is on the Curious Comedy second stage.

Curious Comedy Theater, 7:30pm, $15

Michael Hurley, Pony Hunt, Galen Ballinger

Obscure though he may be, Oregon songwriter Michael Hurley is a legend as storied as the characters that populate the folksy universe of his music and visual art. Since making his first record, First Songs, in 1964, Hurley has lived his music—zigzagging the States and working odd jobs in odd places. Since then, his alter-ego, a mischievous wolf named Snock, has robbed banks, fallen in love with drunks, been drunk, attended the hoodoo bash, and so much more. And yet Hurley and his music are humble rather than boastful—on “Slurf Song,” when he finds a wishbone, his only wish is for a potato. This sweetness shines through amply in his live performances; during mid-set tuning banter I once heard him ask the audience if anyone could bring him a puppy dog. The man is a treasure of American music. SAM BOVARNICK

Turn! Turn! Turn!, 8pm

Snap Judgement

Glynn Washington's weekly NPR-syndicated radio podcast comes to Revolution Hall, promising raw and intimate tales from the world's finest story tellers, with backing music from the Snap Judgement band.

Revolution Hall, 7pm, $35-45

Peche Fest

The fourth annual celebration of the peach, and all the wonderful ways you can make it into something that will get you drunk, featuring over 25 beers and ciders from some of the country's best brewers.

Saraveza, 3pm, $10-25

The Prids, Arctic Flowers, Puppy Breath

A night of shoegaze, noise pop, and post punk, headlined by Portland indie rock institution, The Prids.

Black Water Bar, 8pm

Back Fence PDX: Russian Roulette

The less-serious, more competitive version of the long-running local storytelling series (it's got a wheel o' topics, even), featuring true stories from Emmett Montgomery, Tyler Hughes, Dylan Reiff, Andy Lindberg, Lauren Modica, Mary Numair, and Melissa Buchta. Hosted by B. Frayn Masters and Mindy Nettifee.

Disjecta, 8pm, $16-20

WWE Live

Vince McMahon's traveling carnival roadshow and superhero soap opera stops in town for an evening of sweaty histrionics and good ol' fashioned asswhuppins. With appearances from Dolph Ziggler, the Miz, Becky Lynch, Dean Ambrose, AJ Styles, and of course John Cena.

Moda Center, 7:30pm, $20-105, all ages