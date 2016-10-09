Things To Do Tonight 10/9

Presidential Debate #2

For someone who thinks so highly of himself, Donald Trump really had his orange ass handed to him in the first presidential debate with Hillary Clinton. But now it’s time for round two! Will Trump somehow overcome his nervous tics, sniffles, and rambling repetitions? Will he actually come prepared with, you know, “ideas” on how to run the country? Probably not—but oh, it will be so fun to watch. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Dig a Pony, 6pm, also click here for a list of theaters hosting free screenings

The Julie Ruin, Mecca Normal, Allison Crutchfield & the Fizz

Kathleen Hanna is well known for her legendary contributions to the ‘90s riot grrrl movement with her former band Bikini Kill, but a few months ago her new band the Julie Ruin released a game-changing debut, Hit Reset. Its 13 tracks rip and tear new trails through funky electro-punk that’s no less potent than what made Hanna famous decades ago. CIARA DOLAN Also read our story on the Julie Ruin.

Wonder Ballroom, 8:30pm, $20

Maria Bamford, Jackie Kashian, the Curious Comedy All Stars

The All Jane Comedy Festival and Curious Comedy present an evening of stand-up and storytelling with one of the funniest comedians in the world, Lady Dynamite herself, Maria Bamford. Jackie Kashian and The Curious Comedy All Stars provide support.

Revolution Hall, 7:30pm, $40-45, all ages

Ryley Walker, Circuit des Yeux

Ryley Walker's 2015 album, Primrose Green, is a majestic, fully realized recording that's stunning from bottom to top—from Walker's impressionistic, smoky songs to his fluidly fingerpicked acoustic guitar; from his band's almost telekinetic interplay to the crystal-clear recording that fully immerses you in the music. It's rare to get goosebumps from a compressed Spotify stream and a pair of tiny earbuds, but Primrose Green will do it to you. NED LANNAMANN Read our story on Ryley Walker.

Mississippi Studios, 8pm, $12-14

Andy Zaltzman

Andy Zaltzman is a British political comedian and author known for his deft wordplay and heavy use of puns. He has also worked extensively with John Oliver on radio shows and podcasts which include Political Animal, The Department, and The Bugle. You can catch Zaltzman tonight when he brings his Satirist for Hire show to the Aladdin Theater for the Portland stop on his North American tour.

Aladdin Theater, 8pm, $20

The Return of the Living Dead

While it's a fact the most influential person in zombie fiction is George Romero, the undead's most easily identified trait—their hunger for human brains—came not from him, but from Dan O'Bannon, co-writer of Alien and writer/director of this 1985 cult classic, which also introduced the idea that zombies can run, talk, and deliver Schwarzenegger-tier one-liners. It's funnier than it is scary, but its signature creature, the Tarman, is one of horror's most iconic monsters. While it's not anywhere near as satisfying as Romero's own Day of the Dead released that same year, it's understandable why audiences then (and now, really) would have preferred the nudity-filled, punk rock joys of O'Bannon's spinoff instead. BOBBY ROBERTS

Academy Theater, 9:20pm, $3-4

Heather Arndt Anderson

Mercury contributor Heather Arndt Anderson doesn't do book release parties like most people. Usually it's just a reading, a Q&A, and then a line for some signings. Instead, Heather is going to present her book Chillies: A Global History via a specially-made four-course chile dinner, with veggie options available upon request. Admission price includes a signed copy of the book along with the meal.

Mi Mero Mole, 6pm, $45