Good Morning, News: Shark Violence, Lead Exposure, and "Rasism" in Virginia

SHARK ATTACK! On a 29-year-old Portland nurse who was surfing near Cannon Beach yesterday. He'll survive, and should keep the leg that was bitten as he sat upright on his board. Sharks.

Check out the O's big Sunday piece on Portland's lead worries of late. The reporting rehashes some stuff we already knew about Portland sidestepping rules that might have forced it to put chemicals in the water supply, but it also turns up interesting information about a plan to curb lead exposure the city created instead. The story suggests that program hasn't done a great job.

There's a debate up in Seattle that should resonate. Stymied in the face of a swelling homelessness problem and not enough services to offer (sound familiar?) the city is considering a policy that would formally allow camping in parks, in certain instances. That's a step that Mayor Charlie Hales' much-discussed "safe-sleep policy" never took. And it's not popular with the Seattle Times' editorial page poobahs, who are praising Seattle Mayor Ed Murray for promising a veto.

Speaking of editorials, the O officially opposes Measure 97, the hugely contested $3 billion corporate tax increase, agreeing with the banner ads festooning its site that it's a bad deal for Oregon consumers.

The paper and OPB also have a helpful story on the lengthy history that's set the stage for the measure. Worth your time.

A drunk driver who ran down a 58-year-old father and grandfather in March has been sentenced to more than four years in prison—less than comparable crimes have received lately.

What do you think of this Portland cupcake shop's explanation for why it named an Oreo-based treat "The President"?

Marvel at the bravery of House Speaker Paul Ryan, who says he's done pulling for Donald Trump, but neglects to rescind his endorsement all the same.

Politico says he might still pull the endorsement. People in some states are already voting for Trump.

Two terrible looks for the University of Virginia:

•Having an adjunct professor who equates the Black Lives Matter movement with the Ku Klux Klan.

•That same adjunct PROFESSOR not knowing how to spell the word "racist."

Also not a fan of protest in the name of racial injustice: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who tells Katie Couric the National Anthem protests playing out in the NFL and elsewhere of late are "dumb and disrespectful." Okay, RBG.

Samsung's just decided to completely stop making its self-immolating Galaxy Note 7, which is a shame because it still had a headphone jack.

Your last sunny day of the year, Portland. Live it up.