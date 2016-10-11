Photos from Lose Yr Mind Fest, October 7-8 at AudioCinema
Christopher Garcia Valle
Christopher Garcia Valle
Shannon and the Clams Christopher Garcia Valle
Last weekend AudioCinema hosted the third annual Lose Yr Mind Fest, two nights of the best surf, psych, and punk around. More photos after the jump!
FRIDAY
The Woolen Men
Christopher Garcia Valle
The Shivas
Christopher Garcia Valle
Christopher Garcia Valle
Beach Fossils
Christopher Garcia Valle
Christopher Garcia Valle
Christopher Garcia Valle
SATURDAY
Moon by You
Christopher Garcia Valle
Máscaras
Christopher Garcia Valle
Christopher Garcia Valle
Christopher Garcia Valle
Mommy Long Legs
Christopher Garcia Valle
Christopher Garcia Valle
Christopher Garcia Valle
Christopher Garcia Valle
Shannon and the Clams
Christopher Garcia Valle
Christopher Garcia Valle
Christopher Garcia Valle
Christopher Garcia Valle