Photos from Lose Yr Mind Fest, October 7-8 at AudioCinema

Shannon and the Clams

Last weekend AudioCinema hosted the third annual Lose Yr Mind Fest, two nights of the best surf, psych, and punk around. More photos after the jump!

FRIDAY

The Woolen Men

The Shivas

Beach Fossils

SATURDAY

Moon by You

Máscaras

Mommy Long Legs

Shannon and the Clams

