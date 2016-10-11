LoseYr.jpeg
The_Visuals.gif
Shannon and the Clams
Last weekend AudioCinema hosted the third annual Lose Yr Mind Fest, two nights of the best surf, psych, and punk around. More photos after the jump!

FRIDAY

The Woolen Men

The_Woolen_Men.jpg
The Shivas

TheShivas1.jpeg
The_Shivas3.jpg
Beach Fossils

Beach_Fossils1.jpg
Beach_Fossils2.jpg
Beach_Fossils3.jpg
SATURDAY

Moon by You

Moon_By_You1.jpg
Máscaras

M__scaras1.jpg
Mascaras2.jpeg
Mascaras3.jpeg
Mommy Long Legs

Mommy_Long_Legs.gif
Mommy1.jpeg
Mommy2.jpeg
Mommy_Long_Legs2.jpg
Shannon and the Clams

Shannon1.jpeg
Shannon2.jpeg
Shannon3.jpeg
Shannon___The_Clams2.jpg
Christopher Garcia Valle