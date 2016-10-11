Things to Do Tonight!

S U R V I V E, Majeure

Austin, Texas band SURVIVE has been making shadowy, eerie soundscapes since 2008. Working on analog synthesizers, their warm, pulsating synth lines and moody ambience are crafted with chugging minimalism and are reminiscent of John Carpenter’s soundtracks or krautrock legends Tangerine Dream. With releases on Mannequin Records, Living Tapes, and most recently revered metal label Relapse Records, the quartet is known for live performances featuring stacks of hardware and a custom light and fog show. Oh, and members Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein are the duo behind the Billboard-topping, nostalgia-inducing score for the Netflix sensation Stranger Things (which recently received the high compliment of being covered by Tangerine Dream themselves). DANIELA SERNA

Holocene, 8:30pm, $10-12

Nell Zink

American author Nell Zink reads from her new novel, Nicotine, tells the story of a young woman who inherits her late father's childhood home.

Powell's Books on Hawthorne, 7:30pm

Clarke & the Himselfs & Friends, Shitty Weekend, Plastic Harmony Band

Come celebrate the release of Clarke and the Himselfs and Friends, a new collaborative album from Boise musician Clarke Howel, who typically performs his infectious indie rock tunes as a one-man-band.

Bunk Bar, 9pm, $8

Vänlade, Seax, Hessian, Excruciator, DJ Guillotine

If one ever needed proof that there’s still quality heavy metal coming from various corners of the US, this bill would provide it. Vänlade, Seax, and Hessian hail from Kansas, Massachusetts, and Maine, respectively. Hessian’s Bachelor of Black Arts record is an aptly named slab of mid-tempo, darkly veiled, heavy metal rock ’n’ roll akin to the new wave of British heavy metal sound. It’s full of dual guitar tastiness and fist-clenching riffage. Seax wear their metal style on their denim and leather sleeves with a discography that features song titles like “High on Metal,” “Speed Forever,” “Forged by Metal,” and “Speed Psycho.” It’s no stretch to assume you’re in store for some tight, well-executed speed metal lunacy when they mount the stage. Vänlade’s galloping, soaring power metal is characterized by epic, orchestral guitar work and vocalist Brett Blackout Scott’s wailing falsetto belts lyrics that would make Manowar’s muscles ripple. They’ll have you ready and frothing for battle against all non-believers. ARIS HUNTER WALES

Black Water Bar, 7pm, $8, all ages

Xylouris White, Emmett Kelly

Crete lutenist George Xylouris joins forces with Dirty Three drummer Jim White for an eclectic set of tunes pulling from jazz, punk, bluegrass, klezmer, and folk. Emmett Kelly of the Cairo Gang provides support.

Mississippi Studios, 9pm, $13-15

Alton Brown

The Food Network personality and host of Iron Chef America and Cutthroat Kitchen comes to Powell's at Cedar Hills Crossing to read from his new book, EveryDayCook, a collection of 102 recipes that Brown uses to cook for himself on the daily.

Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing, 7pm



Hausu

Seven Japanese schoolgirls visit a haunted house in Nobuhiko Obayashi's 1977 head-trip, which is quite simply one of the weirdest movies I have ever seen. The effects are incredibly cheesy and the movie refuses to settle on a consistent tone, but Obayashi's visual style creates a wispy, sugary dream world that gushes with blood. NED LANNAMANN

Laurelhurst Theater, 9:45pm, $3-4