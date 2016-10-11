Musicians Unite on 30 Days, 30 Songs to Stop Trump's Presidential Chances

In "Million Dollar Loan," Death Cab for Cutie tunefully castigate Drumpf, who "counter sues from any corner he's backed into." Josh Bis

Popular author Dave Eggers has united with dozens of musicians for a musical project whose goal is to prevent racist, sexist, xenophobic, ignorant chronic sniffer Donald Trump from winning more electoral votes than Hillary Clinton. 30 Days, 30 Songs, which launched October 10, will release a new song every day until the election.

Eggers started the campaign after attending a Trump rally in Sacramento, Calif., on assignment for The Guardian, and hearing songs by Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, and Queen. "None of these musicians support Trump, of course," Eggers said in a press release, "so it occurred to me that this election would benefit from the timely resurrection of the political protest song. From Woody Guthrie to Public Enemy, we know that songs can change minds, and particularly now, we need to motivate voters to stand against bigotry, sexism, hatred and ignorance."

After that experience, Eggers reached out to dozens of musicians to join the 30 Days, 30 Songs project. Death Cab For Cutie, R.E.M., clipping., Thao Nguyen, Aimee Mann, Jim James of My Morning Jacket, and Bhi Bhiman are among the artists who donated original songs to the cause. So far Death Cab for Cutie's "Million Dollar Loan" and Aimee Mann's "Can You Tell?" have been released. You can hear these mellow, deceptively caustic tunes on Spotify, and purchase them here.

All money earned by 30 Days, 30 Songs will go to the Center for Popular Democracy (CDP), which works to achieve universal voter registration for Americans.