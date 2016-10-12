Things To Do Tonight!

Shin Godzilla

Yes, Virginia: Japanese studio Toho's latest reboot of the iconic monster is a real Godzilla movie.

Hollywood Theatre, 7pm, $9

City of Weird

Gigi Little, the editor of City of Weird: 30 Otherworldly Portland Tales, presents his new compilation in the city it's based in and inspired by. Little will be joined by City of Weird contributors Mark Russell, Brigitte Winter, Rene Denfeld, and Dan DeWeese.

Powell's City of Books, 7:30pm

Nathan Brannon

When he left Portland for LA this summer, comedian Nathan Brannon left a laughter-shaped void behind him that has yet to be addressed. Brannon’s got an album with Kill Rock Stars and an unmatched stage presence, so his departure was inevitable. All the more reason to get excited that he’s back to celebrate his record release. MEGAN BURBANK

Curious Comedy Theater, 7:30pm, $10

Tacocat, Cockeye, The Bedrooms

Candy! Aliens! These are two critical components of Tacocat’s new record, Lost Time. This title references a recurring phenomenon in the X-Files, and its opening track “Dana Katherine Scully” pays homage to the ’90s TV show’s brave and reasonable heroine. Listening is like swan diving into an ocean of colorful gummy candies, and its 12 tracks of surf-punk sound turbo-charged by this sugar high. The truth is out there, and it’s Tacocat. CIARA DOLAN

Revolution Hall, 9pm, $15, all ages

U Sco, Human, Loveboys

Local experimental punk trio U Sco mold elements of prog, math rock, krautrock, and free jazz into a landslide of noise that's much more than the sum of its parts. Catch them tonight when they hit the Liquor Store basement in support of their excellent new full-length, Tuskflower.

The Liquor Store, 8pm, $5

Wynton Marsalis & the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra

Grammy award-winning jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis and his Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra return to Portland for a one night engagement at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 7:30pm, $40-120, all ages

Erika Wennerstrom, Petter Ericson Stakee

Heartless Bastards frontwomen Erika Wennerstrom swings through Mississippi Studios for a rare solo performance. Petter Ericson Stakee of Alberta Cross provides support.

Mississippi Studios, 9pm, $12-14