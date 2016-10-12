Good Morning, News: The Republican Civil War has Started, and #BlackLivesMatter Blocks City Hall

As it turns out, the Portland cops union may not be legally able to put police body cameras on the negotiation table—but the city might let them do it anyway.

HAPPENING NOW: Black Lives Matter blocking traffic in front of city hall @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/FRMGAtZM4b

Ken Medenbach—the only Oregon resident to join the Malheur Reservation Y'all Qaeda brigade—took the stand to declare the Bundy bros his "heroes" and blab some more about things that are completely wrong and uninteresting.

The Portland Marathon was a bit of a cluster-eff with race officials accidentally giving the third-place finisher the first-place trophy because they hadn't set up the finish line tape yet.

The Blazers took down the Lakers 109-106 in last night's preseason game, beefing up their record to 3-0.

Dum-dum Donald Trump went on another of his Twitter rampages yesterday, screaming about disloyal Republicans (like Paul Ryan) who are abandoning him just because he's an admitted sexual assaulter! THE NERVE!!

With Donald Trump’s campaign at risk of imploding, there are growing signs that both parties are focusing on the battle for Congress, where Republicans have everything to lose and could find Trump dragging them underwater like a drowning man.

Following Trump's video leak last Friday, author Kelly Oxford asked her Twitter followers to send examples of their own sexual assaults. She received two stories per second for 14 hours straight.

Another Wikileaks email from Hillary Clinton seems to say she believes the Saudi and Qatari governments have been funding ISIS... which... ummm... might be right?

The British foreign secretary has harsh words for Russia and its bombardment of Aleppo, calling the attack a war crime. Russia isn't very happy about that.

A Reno pickup driver is being investigated for allegedly plowing into a group of Native American demonstrators during a protest.

Some of San Francisco's tech billionaires are donating money to sweep homeless camps off the city's streets. (Because rich shitheads always think they can buy their way out of uncomfortable situations.)

Kim Kardashian has filed a lawsuit against a gossip site for accusing her of faking her Paris robbery in order to bilk insurers.

Now let's talk WEATHER: Enjoy today's sunny skies and a cool temp of 67—because a river of rain is on the way.

And finally, radio wacko Alex Jones often says that President Obama smells like a "demon." And in this video, Obama puts that assertion to the test. (NOTE: Obama never actually denies he smells like a demon!)

