Don't Miss "The I, Anonymous Show"—This Monday, Oct 17!

You’re undoubtedly familiar with the Mercury’s wildly popular and long-running column, I, Anonymous. (For you newbies, that’s the weekly column and daily blog that features YOUR completely anonymous rants, apologies, and confessions!) Well, get ready for a welcome surprise: I, Anonymous is now a live monthly comedy show! Hosted by the wonderful and criminally funny Bri Pruett, The I, Anonymous Show will feature the Mercury’s best I, Anonymous submissions, which will then be discussed, argued over (and perhaps mocked a bit), live on stage by a panel of hilarious comedians and Portland celebs. And check out our awesome special guests for this Monday’s October 17 show:

JoAnn Schinderle (Host of Control Yourself Comedy Showcase, finalist in Portland’s Funniest Person competition)

Whitney Streed (All Jane Comedy Fest, Bridgetown Comedy Fest)

Jason Traeger (Bridgetown Comedy Fest, Mercury’s “Undisputable Geniuses of Comedy”)

This show was a breakaway hit when it premiered at the Bridgetown Comedy Festival, and last month’s debut performance at the Secret Society was a gut-bustin’ comedy blast. So don’t miss the October edition of the newest and FUNNIEST show in town...