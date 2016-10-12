Once Again, Council Is Shut Down Over Police Contract Anger

Status of public meetings in PDX. pic.twitter.com/3pDIurBjno

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) October 12, 2016

For the third week in a row, anger over a new contract with the city's largest police union sent Portland City Council into chaos this morning.

Less than a half hour into the meeting, in which council is scheduled to vote on formally ratifying a new contract, Mayor Charlie Hales responded to repeated outbursts by abruptly announcing a recess and leaving the chamber. Protesters had been performing a sort of call-and-response with a person on a bullhorn in front of the building.

BULLHORN GUY: When black lives are under attack, what do we do?

PEOPLE IN CHAMBERS: Stand up fight back!

It clearly frustrated people who were trying to testify before council. The activists did not care.

Hasty recesses have become commonplace at council meetings, of late. What happened next was not.

Without warning, a video feed appeared on the large screen in council chambers, showing commissioners had reconvened in the Rose Room on City Hall's third floor. Police had already been blocking access to the third floor all morning, and it appears cameras were at the ready.

This was clearly planned.

Shortly after the feed appeared in chambers, Hales' chief of staff, Tera Pierce, began handing out official pronouncements the mayor's office had prepared.

Activists immediately gathered in the hallway outside of council chambers and began chants that, as of this writing, are still reverberating up into the Rose Room where council is currently trying to conduct a hearing.

It's not completely clear how offering only remote access to public hearing jibes with state law. The Portland Tribune reported yesterday that at least one public meetings experts thinks it's not legal.

We asked the Oregon Attorney General's Office, charged with upholding the state public meetings law (here's the AG's handbook) how City Council's approach fared. The response, from spokesperson Kristina Edmunson, was vague.

We don’t weigh in on specific scenarios, but are happy to discuss generalities about the law.



Some relevant things for you to consider might be that the law authorizes anyone to attend meetings, that electronic meetings are specifically permitted and that the law is a public attendance law rather than a public participation law.

The outbursts come after activists camped outside of City Hall last night, displaying signs protesting the police deal and voicing anger that Hales locked down the building yesterday in the face of a protest.

There are a lot of reasons why protesters object to the police contract, which council appears ready to ratify. We'll update if that happens. For now, here's some past coverage.

*MEMO: Police Union Isn't Automatically Entitled to a Say in Body Cam Policy

*City Hall Was Completely Locked Down Wednesday, After Drama Over a Police Union Contract

*Portlanders Just Got Their First Look at a Police Body Cam Policy: Here Are Four Things You Need to Know About it

*Hall Monitor—The True Price of Hales’ Police Deal