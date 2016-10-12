Oh Cool, Trump Supporters Are Now Just Openly Discussing Taking Away Women's Voting Rights

Shockingly, women favor Hillary Clinton over a man who has bragged about sexual assault. SHOCKINGLY. ginosphotos via iStock

Amid newly emerging Donald Trump sexual assault accusations, here's what some of the man's supporters are up to:

Not a good look for a campaign that's hemorrhaging support from women. In response to this FiveThirtyEight map showing how hard Donald Trump would lose to Hillary Clinton if only women voted, Trump supporters are now kicking around real hashtag #repeal19th on Twitter. The 19th Amendment is, of course, the one that gave women the right to vote IN FUCKING 1920.

Suggesting that equal voting rights are somehow too radical, and that half the population be disenfranchised because they don't agree with you is a new level of batshit, even for the Make America Rape Great Again campaign.

Anyway, here's some garbage from Twitter, just because I want you to understand this is really happening in 2016. Sorry in advance.

Yeah, weir definitely too stupid, Mark L. Graf. JFC:

women are so troubled with TRUMP locker talk 11 yrs ago Maybe should repeal19th Amendment giving them votes BC their too stupid

— Mark L. Graf (@APatriotWar) October 9, 2016

Were you just like, that's bad but it'd be even worse if it was racist too? Bad news:

@IrishTea1 @DavidAFrench Vote Trump or welcome HRC's million Mohammedan immigrants. No, I don't trust you with that choice. #Repeal19th

— Alexander Anonymous (@Alex_Anon_Cynic) August 3, 2016

Anyway, I'm done embedding these verbal lobotomies because every time I hit copy+paste on one I can feel myself getting dumber. I'm not even hitting up the whiskey and crying closet on this one, because this is seriously too fucking stupid a suggestion to cry over. Have fun with your sexist hashtag, weirdoes. The polls are still not in your favor:

Kellyanne Conway rips Hillary's low poll numbers to Anderson Cooper, who then completely flusters Conway w facts. pic.twitter.com/zh5q7F3eQ0

— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) October 12, 2016