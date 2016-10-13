Things To Do Tonight!

Often billed as an opener (as he is here), and impressing crowds as a guest performer, Rasheed Jamal is so underrated it’s almost criminal. And when he’s live, his flow is just as sure-footed and succinct as his recordings, making the case for a promising come-up. The LOCAL CUT crowd will likely see him rip through some of his countless solid tracks like “Urban Decay,” and “Speeding in Slow Motion,” which utilizes the same sample as Bryson Tiller’s “Don’t.” JENNI MOORE

Holocene, 8:30pm, free

Live Wire! Radio

Comedian and co-host of the 2 Dope Queens podcast (with The Daily Show’s Jessica Williams) Phoebe Robinson is hilarious and smart, so we should all rejoice in the publication of her new book, You Can’t Touch My Hair: And Other Things I Still Have to Explain. Tonight, she brings her wit to the gang at Live Wire! Radio. Don’t miss it. MEGAN BURBANK

Alberta Rose Theatre, 7:30pm, $13-15

SCRAP PDX Rebel Craft Rumble

SCRAP's annual live craft competition returns to turn the Hollywood Theatre into a thunderdome of knitting, sewing, stapling, gluing, and shaping random objects and elements into legitimate art, all while a crowd cheers (and jeers) along.

Hollywood Theatre, 7pm, $12

Kikagaku Moyo, Abronia, Sanae Yamada

People talk about opening the third eye, but Kikagaku Moyo will open up your third ear. The Japanese psychedelic alchemists forge a dauntlessly exploratory brand of music that will have you traveling through alternate dimensions at light speed. They're joined tonight by two of Portland's own astral travelers: Abronia and Sanae Yamada. NED LANNAMANN

Mother Foucault's, 7pm, $7

Queer Horror: Beetlejuice

The bimonthly series, hosted by Carla Rossi, returns with a 35mm screening of Beetlejuice, Tim Burton's 1988 blockbuster featuring Michael Keaton's last great comedic performance as a guttural, gutter-born Robin Williams in dingy stripes, coughing and spitting one liners in every direction like a haywire lawn sprinkler. But if it were just a vehicle for Keaton's madness, it couldn't maintain the legendary status it holds, and Rossi intends to celebrate the film's campy atmosphere, feminist messaging, and its strong argument that being strange is necessary, and art should be dangerous.

Hollywood Theatre, 9:30pm, $9

Chook Race, Sleeping Beauties, Alto

Chook Race play sunny and melodic jangle pop crafted around guitarist Matthew Liveradis and drummer Carolyn Hawkins dueling vocals. Catch the Melbourne-hailing trio tonight when they hit Portland in support of their new Trouble In Mind-issued full-length, Around The House.

Bunk Bar, 9:30pm, $8

Bobby Lee

One of the many comedians who got their start thanks to Mitzi Shore's The Comedy Store, Lee went on to a long run on MADtv, and appearances in Premium Blend and Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle. He also once told a story about shitting his pants on Marc Maron's podcast that was pretty illuminating.

Helium Comedy Club, 8pm, $15-21

Al Stewart, Gary Wright, The Empty Pockets

An evening of folk, rock, and pop with the Glasgow-born singer-songwriter best known for his 1976 hit single, "Year of the Cat," the title song from the platinum album of the same name.

Aladdin Theater, 8pm, $39.50-42

The Panoramic Pinot Noir Festival

Chef Josh Gibler introduces his take on the first fall flavors of the season, with a full buffet of appetizers perfectly paired to a dozen local pinot noir wines from Oregon and Washington

Salty's on the Columbia, 6pm, $50

Fashion in Film—Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me

Eden Dawn and former Mercury fashion maven Marjorie Skinner present a special screening of one of the most David Lynchian things David Lynch ever David Lynched: 1992's Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, both a bit of a dry run for Mulholland Drive and a bitter, hallucinogenic pill ramrodded down the collective throat of the show's fans. Time and distance has eased the very, very bad trip the director sent his acolytes on in 1992, and it's also made apparent just how visually and stylistically influential both the show and the movie have become.

Hollywood Theatre, 7:30pm, $9