The biggest news of the past day is that Portland City Council passed a controversial new police union contract amid furor and chaos in City Hall. Here are the details:



For the third week in a row, anger over a new contract with the city's largest police union sent Portland City Council into chaos this morning. But this time, Mayor Charlie Hales had a battle plan.

When it became clear roughly a half-hour into a hearing that activists would disrupt proceedings, Hales promptly recessed the meeting. Commissioners immediately reconvened in a meeting room on City Hall's third floor, where cameras were already waiting in order to live stream the meeting online.

A protest inside City Hall then moved to the streets. Riot gear-clad cops from the Portland Police Bureau and Multnomah County Sheriff's Office then clashed with protesters there, where they pepper sprayed and arrested people over a number of hours.

Portland Tribune reporter Nick Budnick wrote about an argument last week at the City Council hearing between Don't Shoot PDX's Teressa Raiford and Portland NAACP head Jo Ann Hardesty.

Ok, moving away from Portland police stuff, here's our previous of the upcoming Trail Blazers season in this week's print issue, out in print yesterday. It is good and entertaining.

Also in print yesterday, an important story on the battle between local transportation activists and the Portland Bureau of Transportation over crosswalks.

We're going to get a potentially "historic" storms over the next few days. Here's the Oregonian story on that:



Torrential rains, lashing winds with hurricane-force gusts along the coast and the potential for massive power outages are all headed toward the Pacific Northwest over the next few days with meteorologists saying the deluge headed our direction could be of "historic" proportions.

Not only are the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers not playing great football this season, their academics are struggling, too. The two worst in the Pac-12, apparently.

Bob Dylan won a Nobel Prize in Literature for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition." Here's the story in Rolling Stone.



Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has been accused of so many troubling incidents with women recently that it's hard to keep track of them all. Fortunately, New York Magazine has a comprehensive list.

