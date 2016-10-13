Three Protestors Face Felony Charges After Yesterday's Clash With Police

Jonny Perez, Robert West, and Sara Long Multnomah County Sheriff's Office

By the time the pepper spray, police, and protestors had dissipated from outside City Hall on Wednesday, 10 people had been arrested.

The Portland Police Bureau revealed those people's names last night. They are:

•Jonny Samuel Perez, 23

•Sarabeth Rachel Long, 38

•David Kif Davis, 44

•Hallie D. Bernhoft, 20

•Carlton Smith, 43

•Henrick De-Savy, 21

•James Mattox, 27

•Frank A. Martinez Jr., 24

•Benjamin J. Kerensa,32

Most of the charges are typical of these protests: trespass, interfering with a public safety officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct.

But three protestors also face felony charges for their actions. Both Long, an activist and former candidate for city council, and West, a "cop watcher" who spends his days filming police, face a charge of coercion, a class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

The legal definition of the crime is convoluted, but breaks down to trying to make a peson do something (or not do something) by threatening them, threatening an animal, lying about them in court, or a host of other possibilities.

PPB spokesman Sergeant Pete Simpson couldn't say what West and Long had done to merit the charge.

"I haven't seen that used in this circumstance that I can remember," Simpson said. "I don't know the granular detail" of why it was charged.

Long and West were part of a crowd of activists who were forced out of City Hall by police yesterday, after staging a protest of a newly passed contract between the city and Portland Police Association, the rank-and-file police union. Long at one point was pushed forcefully down the steps of city hall, falling in the process.

The other felony charge from yesterday is against Perez, who allegedly assaulted a police officer—also a class C felony. Simpson also didn't know the specifics of that charge, though he said one officer was punched by a protestor.

All three defendants are scheduled for arraignment this afternoon at 2:30.