This Week's Style Events

The Yo Store

Sarah Radcliffe, former proprietress of Yo Vintage! has re-launched her business with a new direction and name, The Yo Store. The Yo Store is a new shopping experience featuring carefully curated European brands and lifestyle pieces for women, their homes, and their kids. The shop will also continue to offer a premium selection of vintage. The Yo Store is officially opening tonight, so stop by and check out the goods.

The Yo Store, 935 NW 19th, Thursday October 13, 5-8 pm

Sock it to Me

I wrote about Sock it to Me's design contest on the blog a few weeks ago here, and after receiving over 5300 entries from over 75 countries, they've narrowed the entries down to the top 70 and would like YOU to help them pick the winner. Voting officially ends at 5 PM tomorrow, and you can vote here. Winners will be announced on October 17.