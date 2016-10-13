The New York Times' Legal Team to Trump: Come at Us. We'd Love It.

These pins were sold openly at the RNC. Y'all really didn't know Trump was running on the Rape Culture™ platform? The Stranger

Donald Trump's attorneys have asked the New York Times to retract reports from women who claim they've been sexually assaulted by the Republican nominee for president.

The New York Times' lawyers replied today (emphasis added):

The women quoted in our story spoke out on an issue of national importance — indeed, an issue that Mr. Trump himself discussed with the whole nation watching during Sunday night's presidential debate. Our reporters diligently worked to confirm the women's accounts. They provided readers with Mr. Trump's response, including his forceful denial of the women's reports. It would have been a disservice not just to our readers but to democracy itself to silence their voices. We did what the law allows: We published newsworthy information about a subject of deep public concern. If Mr. Trump disagrees, if he believes that American citizens had no right to hear what these women had to say and that the law of this country forces us and those who would dare to criticize him to stand silent or be punished, we welcome the opportunity to have a court set him straight.

This is why we need journalism. And this is what fearless journalism looks like.