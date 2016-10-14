Things to Do Tonight!

The Lost Boys—Live!

There’s no better way to get into the Halloween season than with Bad Reputation’s HILARIOUS stage production of The Lost Boys–Live! The talented cast—which includes my esteemed boss, Wm. Steven Humphrey—recreates everyone’s favorite bugnuts ’80s teenage vampire flick on stage, telling the story of a long-ago era, well before Kiefer Sutherland became our commander-in-chief or anyone had any idea Corey Feldman was a musical genius. And do I even need to mention it? Sexy sax man! NED LANNAMANN

Siren Theater, 8pm, $18

Sweeping Exits, The Tanked, Die Robot

CD Baby's "End of Summer" showcase brings an eclectic line-up of employee acts to the Bossanova stage for a show to benefit Ethos, a community musical arts program for kids.

Bossanova Ballroom, 7pm, $7-10

PDX City of Cider

A two-day celebration of the country's best ciders, beers, wines, and distilled spirits, as well as foods prepared specially for pairing with those libations, with live music underscoring the event. Proceeds benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Portland Expo Center, 4pm, $12

The Proclaimers, Jenny O

The brothers Reid are best known, of course, as the nerdy but loveable twins behind the hit "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)," which became soundtrack fodder and forever solidified their place as one-hit wonders, here in the US anyway. The Scottish duo are more like four-hit wonders elsewhere in the world, while generally being regarded as great pop-smiths. MARK LORE

Aladdin Theater, 8pm, $25-30

Aan, J&L Defer

The title of J&L Defer’s debut full-length, No Map, loudly announces the intentions of Zurich-based musicians Anita Rufer and Gabriele De Mario. The duo’s new project expands on the experimental leanings of their primary band, the long-running noise-pop outfit (and Built to Spill tour mates) Disco Doom. No Map’s striking collage of piano, guitar, analog synths, and drum machines oscillates between ambient meandering and hypnotic pulsing—always seemingly headed somewhere, but often unsure where that may be. But the music itself isn’t impossible to navigate: J&L Defer might claim to be working free of genre constraints, but the record’s best moments—like its gripping single “Hard Fiction Road”—showcase the duo’s ability to pluck incessantly catchy pop melodies from an experimental haze. NATHAN TUCKER

Bunk Bar, 9pm, $10

Bobby Lee

One of the many comedians who got their start thanks to Mitzi Shore's The Comedy Store, Lee went on to a long run on MADtv, and appearances in Premium Blend and Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle. He also once told a story about shitting his pants on Marc Maron's podcast that was pretty illuminating.

Helium Comedy Club, 7:30pm, 10pm, $15-21

Chills & Thrills: The Gimmick Series—The Creature from the Black Lagoon

The Hollywood’s latest throwback series firmly and lovingly embraces the art of the gimmick, spending the month of October resurrecting classic Hollywood hucksterism via awesome-yet-corny promotional stunts. Saturday, October 1 allows you to see and feel William Castle’s The Tingler in seat-shaking “Percepto.” Monday, October 10 features John Waters’ Polyester in its original “Odorama.” Friday, October 14 sees—in anaglyph red and blue 3D—a 35mm screening of the monster classic Creature from the Black Lagoon. Wednesday, October 19 is your opportunity to feel Irwin Allen’s legendary disaster flick Earthquake in real room-rumbling “Sensurround.”

Hollywood Theatre, 7:30pm, $9

One Dress United

A live launch event for Her Worth International's freedom business initiative, benefiting survivors of human trafficking both locally and globally, with talks by Adrienne Livingston, Elle Hughes, and Rachel Rose Nelson.

World Trade Center, 7pm

James Blake, Moses Sumney

If you’ve got tickets to this sold-out show, you’re probably looking forward to English producer James Blake’s subtle balladry and silky-smooth vocals. Blake’s recent collaborations with Beyoncé, Frank Ocean, Vince Staples, and Bon Iver have only compounded everyone’s love for this talented Brit. In all honesty though, the real reason you should go to this show is to hear Moses Sumney. I saw the LA singer/songwriter almost two years ago on tour with Hundred Waters. Then relatively unknown, Sumney’s one-man, three-mic performance stole the show and captivated an audience of strangers. Sumney is a deep thinker and heartfelt writer, which is apparent on his gorgeous, solemn new EP, Lamentations. ANNA McCAIN

Roseland, 9pm, $32-46

Poster Children, The Secret Sea

An evening with the long-running DIY rock and post hardcore band out of Champaign, Illinois.

Doug Fir, 9pm, $15-17

Fall Junk Bonanza

The Fall Junk Bonanza is your opportunity to find and purchase vintage wares, antiques, and one-of-a-kind and artisan-repurposed pieces.

Clark County Event Center, 10am, $10-30

Game Grumps Live!

Animator/voice actor Arin Hanson and comedian/musician Dan Avidan bring their popular Let's Play webseries to the Schnitz. Hang out with the Game Grumps while they play games, make jokes, and interact with the audience.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 7:30pm, $25-69.69