Things to Eat & Drink This Weekend!

Killer Pumpkin Fest 2016

A one-day mini-beerfest focused on the wonderfulness of taking pumpkins and turning them into beers, with Rogue providing a whole bunch of actual pumpkins to bowl, decorate, carve, and/or smash, and the Green Dragon kitchen providing a special pumpkin menu to pair with the over 40 pumpkin ales to sample. Also featuring costume contests for kids, grown-ups, and even your dogs. Proceeds benefit Camp Ukandu. Oct 15, Green Dragon Bistro & Brewpub, 11am, $5, all ages

PDX City of Cider

A two-day celebration of the country's best ciders, beers, wines, and distilled spirits, as well as foods prepared specially for pairing with those libations, with live music underscoring the event. Proceeds benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Oct 14-15, Portland Expo Center, 12pm, $12

Harvest Feast Celebration

Artigiano closes their seventh season with a giant-sized 12-course meal highlighting their favorite Italian dishes paired with their favorite wines from all regions.

Oct 15, Artigiano, 6pm, $45-75