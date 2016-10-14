Things to Laugh At This Weekend!

Kristine Levine, Mishka Shubaly

Comedy queen Kristine Levine makes her regal return to Portland with Canadian author Mishka Shubaly, bringing their Bigger and Badder Comedy Tour to the Bossanova.

Oct 16, Bossanova Ballroom, 8pm, $12

Bobby Lee

One of the many comedians who got their start thanks to Mitzi Shore's The Comedy Store, Lee went on to a long run on MADtv, and appearances in Premium Blend and Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle. He also once told a story about shitting his pants on Marc Maron's podcast that was pretty illuminating.

Oct 14-15, Helium Comedy Club, 7:30pm, 10pm, $15-21

Game Grumps: Live!

Animator/voice actor Arin Hanson and comedian/musician Dan Avidan bring their popular Let's Play webseries to the Schnitz. Hang out with the Game Grumps while they play games, make jokes, and interact with the audience

Oct 14, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 7:30pm, $25-69.69

Broadway's Next Hit Musical

Broadway’s Next Hit Musical is a totally improvised musical comedy show that gives the audience the chance to take part in the creation of the next great American musical.

Oct 14-15, Winningstad Theatre, 7:30pm, $32.25-37.25

Ralphie May, The Smash Brothers

Ralphie May broke into the mainstream as the guy who was completely robbed on Last Comic Standing season one, and has only improved from there. Now 25 years into his career, May's stand-up speaks for itself, showing why he absolutely deserves all the spotlight he gets.

Oct 15, Aladdin Theater, 8pm, $35

Friends with Benedicts

Bri Pruett hosts the only stand-up showcase in Portland that (a) happens at one in the afternoon on a Saturday and (b) comes with bottomless mimosas. Enjoy a tasty brunch while Andie Main, Andy Iwancio, Sarah Everett, and Alison Stevenson help eradicate what hangovers might still be lingering.

Oct 15, The Lamp, 1pm, $5