Is There Anything Trump Can Say that Will Stop His Supporters From Voting For Him? Umm... NO.

We don't run into many admitted Trump supporters here in the PNW, so it's kind of hard to imagine why they would still support their candidate even after admitting to sexual assault in that now-famous Access Hollywood video. That's why The Daily Show sent correspondent Jordan Klepper to a Trump rally to ask his supporters if they approve of his so-called "locker room talk." As Klepper says to one particularly grotesque guy, "you must be quite the charmer with the ladies."