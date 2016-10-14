The Hilarious Lost Boys Live! Returns This Weekend!

Hey friends! I'm taking a little break in the blog action to inform you of a "conflict of interest-y" play I'm in that's opening this weekend, and it's called The Lost Boys—Live! which is based on the HEEE-LARIOUS 1987 movie of the same name starring Kiefer Sutherland and the Coreys (Feldman and Haim)!

If this sounds familiar, that's because it's a remount of the show Bad Reputation Productions did last year starring many of the same people. It was funny then... and it's EVEN FUNNIER NOW! It's playing at the awesome SIREN THEATER, one of the best spaces for comedy in town that just celebrated its first anniversary. It's located in scenic Chinatown at 315 NW Davis, and if you haven't already, you should really come by to check it out!

Lost Boys—Live! is directed by also-Portland-improv-genius John Breen, and has some of the best comedic talent in town... and I'm actually okay in it, too. You're gonna love this show, so get your tickets here and now! It only runs through Halloween!

And if you need a memory jog...