Hannibal Buress Just Added a Portland Show!

Rejoice! Hannibal Buress has added an additional show to his sold-out lineup of appearances in Portland next week. There will now be a brand-new late show happening Thursday night! In case you're not clear on why this is amazing news, here's what Copy Chief Jenni Moore had to say about Buress in the paper this week:

First, a round of applause for exposing Bill Cosby’s heinous ass; the aftermath continues to be illuminating. And sure, I’ve enjoyed Hannibal’s specials on Netflix, but mostly his portrayal of Lincoln—a financially and mentally stable dentist who wants to be more than just Ilana’s fuck buddy—on Broad City adds to the show’s comedic genius. If you’re dying to get blazed and see Linc—I mean Hannibal’s live standup, you better pray he adds a late show.

AND HE DID! HE IS AMAZING.

You can get your tickets here.