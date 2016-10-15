This Week On Blogtown

Everything you missed from Monday, October 10-Friday, October 14.

TOP STORY:

DOUG BROWN

PROTEST: Portland City Council passed a controversial new police union contract amid furor and chaos in City Hall. Here are the details:

For the third week in a row, anger over a new contract with the city's largest police union sent Portland City Council into chaos this morning. But this time, Mayor Charlie Hales had a battle plan.

When it became clear roughly a half-hour into a hearing that activists would disrupt proceedings, Hales promptly recessed the meeting. Commissioners immediately reconvened in a meeting room on City Hall's third floor, where cameras were already waiting in order to live stream the meeting online.

A protest inside City Hall then moved to the streets. Riot gear-clad cops from the Portland Police Bureau and Multnomah County Sheriff's Office then clashed with protesters there, where they pepper sprayed and arrested people over a number of hours.

MONDAY:

KRASSOTKIN VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

THIS SUCKS: The second presidential debate was a horrifying display of Donald Trump's unbridled misogyny.

TUESDAY:

POLICE: The City's about to give its police union huge sway over body cameras. A new legal memo suggests that might not be necessary.

WEDNESDAY:

KINOKO EVANS

SAFETY: There's a crosswalk tug-of-war happening in Southeast Portland. And cash-strapped PBOT doesn't want your free crosswalks.

PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE TRAIL BLAZERS



LET'S GO BLAZERS: 10 reasons to give a damn about the Trail Blazers this season.

THURSDAY:

TOP CHEF

FOOD: Congratulations to BJ Smith, who within the last two months, has launched two new projects—Smokehouse Provisions in Vancouver and Kim Jong Smokehouse in Pine Street Market—to join his already busy Smokehouse 21 and Smokehouse Tavern AND was announced as a competitor on the 14th season of Top Chef!

FRIDAY:

CLUB 21

DIVE BAR NEWS: There have been some unpleasant rumors that Club 21 is, at some point, destined to fall to the developer's wrecking ball. Up ’til now, these rumors have been true—when the bar’s lease is scheduled to expire in a few years, whatever remains on that site will be torn down. But now they might be moving, building and all.