Things to Do Tonight!

EXPLODE INTO COLORS, WAMPIRE, HUGO BERLIN (early show); EXPLODE INTO COLORS, THE GHOST EASE, LITHICS (late show)

(Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi) It seems like only yesterday that Explode into Colors flashed across the Portland sky like a comet of magically infectious polyrhythms. While our time with the legendary trio was painfully short, the memories held by anyone fortunate enough to bear witness are indelible. Attendees of those exciting performances will recall psychically syncopated dance pieces that burst with feminine punk swagger, and chants that incited sweaty movements and communal ecstasy through a barrage of percussion and bass sounds. But longtime fans and jealous newbies rejoice! Tonight there’s a doubleheader of Explode into Colors reunion shows (early show is all-ages, later show is 21+) that also feature some of the Northwest’s most artistically fresh bands. Both concerts benefit local organizers: Friends of Noise and LA venue the Smell, so attendants cyclically contributes to communities that will hopefully produce more great groups like Explode into Colors. CHRIS SUTTON

Mississippi Studios, 6pm, 9pm, $10-20, all ages

Calamity Jane, The Prids, DJ HWY 7

Portland grunge/proto-riot-grrrl band Calamity Jane has gone the way of legend, but the groundbreaking all-female band is doing a rare reunion show to benefit a new documentary on Measure 9, an anti-gay ballot measure that was justly trounced back in 1992. The all-ages matinee will be a fine chance for oldies to relive the past and young ’uns to see what they missed—and although it seems we’ve progressed a long way since Calamity Jane’s heyday, we’ve still got plenty to go. NED LANNAMANN

Doug Fir, 4pm, $13-15, all ages

Forest Veil, Johanna Warren

A free record release show with local doom-folk outfit, Forest Veil, the solo project of multi-instrumentalist and producer Monica Metzler.

Rontoms, 8pm, free

Ghost, Marissa Nadler

Sweden’s Ghost brings their sacrificial metal to town pretty often, but that’s probably because their fan base is fucking massive. Led by an anti-pope known as Papa Emeritus III (there’ve been three since Ghost formed in 2008), members’ identities are shrouded beneath mysterious and terrifying “Nameless Ghoul” guises, leading to years of speculation as to who these dudes actually are. My favorite conspiracy theory is that Dave Grohl—Nirvana drummer, Foo Fighters frontman, loveable dork, and producer of their 2013 EP If You Have Ghost—is one of the Nameless Ghouls. Ghost played Portland around this time last year, right after I’d adopted a tiny two-month-old orange tabby named Dude. One dark and tormented night I endured a nightmare I’ll never forget: For some reason Ghost was headlining a house show I was hosting, and my small duplex was packed with raving metalheads. Papa Emeritus III saw Dude, unleashed an unholy screech, and announced to the crowd that my baby cat was the Devil incarnate. Although only a figment of my subconscious imagination, the battle that followed was horrendous—I’ll forever cower in the presence of Ghost. CIARA DOLAN

Roseland, 8pm, $37.25-52.25, all ages

Deerhunter, Aldous Harding, Jock Gang

Aldous Harding’s self-titled debut officially came out in 2014, but its release was limited to her homeland of New Zealand. It’s since gained traction, spreading into Australia, then Europe, and last month finally getting a proper US release. But it doesn’t sound two years old—it sounds two centuries old. Harding has little in common with modern music, and is more influenced by 19th century English and Scottish ballads, particularly murder ballads, cautionary tales, and other grim folklore. Over her quiet and delicate guitar playing, Harding narrates bleak tales in a voice that’s haunting and breathtaking; she sounds like she’d gladly sing you a lullaby and then murder you in your sleep. In her recorded music Harding sounds like a darker Vashti Bunyan, but in some live performances she sings with the righteousness of PJ Harvey. For her first-ever US tour, she’s supporting indie dream-pop rabble-rousers Deerhunter. This might seem like an odd pairing, but ultimately it doesn’t matter who she tours with—Aldous Harding exists in a realm all her own. SANTI ELIJAH HOLLEY

Wonder Ballroom, 8:30pm, $20-23, all ages

Saint Vitus, The Skull, Witch Mountain

For the past five years, Los Angeles doom wizards Saint Vitus have experienced a renaissance of sorts—they’ve released the full-length Lillie: F-65, several EPs and splits, toured extensively, and just last month dropped Live Vol. 2. That’s not to say that Scott “Wino” Weinrich’s gruff, sneering vocals or Dave Chandler’s sludgy riffs and certifiably insane solos ever verged on irrelevance. It’s heart-warming to see a band marauding across stages more than 30 years after its inception, and still getting the respect it deserves. What’s better than seeing a timeless, classic, and influential doom band like Saint Vitus delivering the goods live, anyway? How about seeing Chicago’s the Skull on the same bill? The Skull features vocalist Eric Wagner, bassist Ron Holzner, and drummer Jeff “Oly” Olson from another timeless, classic, and influential doom band: Chi-town legends Trouble. Every lick of the Skull’s output in their four-year tenure slides perfectly into a set of Trouble’s greatest hits. Tonight’s show will be the Skull’s first time performing in Portland with Rob Wrong on guitar. Wrong also handles the axe for local doom dealers Witch Mountain, who also grace tonight’s weighty ticket. ARIS HUNTER WALES

Star Theater, 9pm, $20

Alexander McCall Smith

British author Alexander McCall Smith reads from his new book, Precious and Grace, the latest installment in his acclaimed and best-selling No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency series.

Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing, 4pm

iACT for Refugees

A special dinner party helping benefit iACT, helping refugees in central Africa. With live music, food from Le Pigeon, Little Bird Bistro, and Stella Taco, Oregon wines, and Lagunitas beer.

Lagunitas Brewing Community Room, 5:30pm, $10-12

Kristine Levine, Mishka Shubaly

Kristine Levine returns to Portland with Canadian author Mishka Shubaly, bringing their Bigger and Badder Comedy Tour to the Bossanova.

Bossanova Ballroom, 8pm, $12

Mountain Man, Chrch, Diaspora

Not to be confused with the Vermont-based indie folk trio of the same name, this Worcester-hailing band pack a double drummer assault into their noise-driven hardcore punk.

High Water Mark, 9pm, $10