Good Morning, News: The Storm That Wasn't, and New Trump Network Will Probably Be "RIGGED! SAD!"

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! Baby I just don't get it. Do you enjoy being hurt? I know you smelled the perfume, the make-up on his shirt. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

So apparently it rained a bit over the weekend, but other than some PGE customers getting their power knocked out, business is back to normal.

Protesters camping outside of Mayor Charlie Hales' house took a break from demonstrating against his approval of a very sub-par police contract due to the storm. Don't think for a second they won't be back.

New information reveals that Portland City Council cannot stop no-cause evictions; it's up to the legislature to change state law first.

The Timbers hold on to a playoff position with a 1-0 win against the Colorado Rapids.

Meanwhile the Denver Nuggets took down the Trail Blazers in their pre-season matchup last night.

Iraqi and Kurdish fighters are bearing down on the ISIS-controlled city of Mosul—and the battle could turn into a blood bath.

The election is absolutely being rigged by the dishonest and distorted media pushing Crooked Hillary - but also at many polling places - SAD

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2016

You know who else is "rigging the election" according to Donald Trump? Saturday Night Live, who skewered him this weekend, and he... is... pissed.

Nine women so far have come forward to accuse Donald Trump of unwanted touching or kissing, and his good pal Rudy Giuliani is doing his best to ignore the mounting evidence.

Trump TV network reportedly being discussed https://t.co/FSCMo4HFWI

— MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) October 17, 2016

More Wikileaks reveal that while Hillary Clinton wasn't directly influenced by Wall Street when she was giving paid speeches, she did go pretty easy on them.

Speaking of Wikileaks, Julian Assange's internet went down and of COURSE it was because of a huge conspiracy and not Comcast or whoever.

A GOP headquarters in North Carolina was defaced and apparently firebombed over the weekend; no one was hurt.

Now let's look at the WEATHER in the sky: More of those infernal breezy showers for the next couple of days, but a somewhat nicer week lies ahead.

And finally, if you want to see why Donald Dum-Dum Trump was soooooo mad about SNL parody of the Town Hall debate... well, here ya go. SOOOOOO DELICIOUS.

