Things To Do Tonight!

The I, Anonymous Show

If you missed the first live episode of the Mercury and Secret Society's I, Anonymous Show then commence to kicking yourself because it was a goddamned hoot. Hilarious host Bri Pruett and a squad of comedians—this time including the terrific JoAnn Schinderle, Whitney Streed, and Jason Traeger—pick apart some of the best, most morally bankrupt I, Anonymous columns for the audience's endless enjoyment. Don't miss this month's installment, dummy! WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

The Secret Society, 7pm, $10

True Widow, Low Lands

We all have aspirations. Some of us have lofty dreams of fame and fortune, and some of us have humbler fantasies. Me? I have but a simple request: That we, as a country, come together and crown True Widow’s music our official soundtrack for fall’s dark days. It’s really not that much to ask. The Texas trio’s been making stony, shoegaze-adjacent music since 2007, and their recent offering, Avvolgere, stays the doomy course. True Widow’s got an earthy, spooky quality that’s formulated with careful precision—it’s pretty difficult to get bored listening. JENNA FLETCHER

Holocene, 9pm, $13-15

Sam Maggs

Author and video game writer Sam Maggs reads from her new book, Wonder Women, offering readers a fun and feminist look at 25 forgotten women in science, technology, and beyond. Maggs will be joined in conversation by Kiala Kazebee, co-host of Felicia Day’s romance novel podcast. The event will also feature a performance from acclaimed geek-folk duo the Doubleclicks.

Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing, 7pm

#NoToRapeCulture Benefit Show

Crush Bar hosts a benefit show and fundraiser raffle for local burlesque performer Wanda Bones as she seeks legal recourse and a path forward in the wake of her sexual assault.

Crush, 8pm

Shawn Levy

Portland author, film critic, and teacher Shawn Levy reads from his new book, Dolce Vita Confidential, taking readers on a journey through the film, fashion, and journalism that made 1950s Rome the place to live the sweet life.

Powell's City of Books, 7:30pm

Temples, Triptides

An evening with the English psychedelic rock band out of Kettering who are currently touring ahead of their forthcoming sophomore full-length.

Star Theater, 9pm, $16, all ages

Simon Joyner, David Nance

When the author is also an acclaimed musician, your book release show gets to also be an intimate concert, with Joyner celebrating both his 2015 album, Grass, Branch and Bone and his new book, Only Love Can Bring You Peace: Selected Lyrics 1990-2016, accompanied by his friend and Ghost bandmember David Nance.

Mother Foucault's, 7pm

Margo Price, William Tyler

The Nashville-hailing singer-songwriter brings her blend of traditional country, Americana, and bluegrass to the Mississippi Studio stage in support of her 2016 debut album, Midwest Farmer's Daughter.

Mississippi Studios, 9pm, $16-18

Danish String Quartet

Composers have been creating music for the potent combination of cello, viola, and a pair of fiddles since the 1750s, and no one has enriched that quartet catalog more than Ludwig van Beethoven. Touching down in Portland this week, the Danish String Quartet will perform an early Beethoven work that beautifully demonstrates just what miracles a four-piece string section can inspire. Tonight’s eclectic setlist also includes a kickass selection of folk music from Nordic countries, as well as Dmitri Shostakovich’s mournful Quartet No. 15, which replaces the Russian artist’s usual sarcasm and paranoia with anguished, existential questioning. Easy listening it ain’t, but the emotional rewards just might be profound. BRIAN HORAY

PSU Lincoln Performance Hall, 7:30pm, $30-52