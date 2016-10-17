Numero Group's Pop-Up Record Shop Is Coming to Portland This Week

If you're familiar with the Numero Group , you know that the Chicago label is responsible for some of the best reissues around. If you're not familiar, know this: Numero's heads are scavengers of the rarest, most obscure regional records and labels, and they've written an alternate audio history of the 20th century. Some of their most notable reissues include theseries of Midwestern deep cuts, the globetrotting Cult Cargo series, reissues of Bedhead's catalog, and the recent The Best Show box set. Quite simply, Numero Group is one of the best in the game.

Which is why it's so cool the label is bringing its wares out on a tour—just like bands do. Numero's traveling pop-up store hits Portland this Thursday, October 20 at the Cleaners at the Ace Hotel (403 SW 10th), and according to the label, "On sale will be every in-print Numero CD, LP, cassette, 45, t-shirt, poster, and whatever other additional weirdness they can cram into a 15-passenger van. As an added bonus, Numero has pressed up a tour-only 7-inch in a quantity of 500, available only at the Factory Outlet." Here's what's on that special tour-only 7-inch, for a taste of how Numero rolls.

This is insane news for crate diggers, collectors, and curators of wild sounds. And if discounts on Numero's terrific catalog isn't enough, the Kill Rock Stars and Kranky labels will also have stuff available for sale, and it's possible that some select local vendors will have a table or two. PLUS the Numero crew's Rob Sevier and Jon Kirby are DJing the afterparty that very evening at Dig a Pony (with XRAY's Bobby D spinning a set as well), and if you thought you had some deep cuts in your record collection, rest assured these guys have deeper.

Numero Pop-Up Factory Outlet, the Cleaners at the Ace Hotel, 403 NW 10th, Thurs Oct 20, noon-10 pm, FREE