Things To Do Tonight!

LVL UP, Blowout, Sleeping Blood

After helping to build one of the nation’s most promising DIY scenes through their own label, Double Double Whammy, Brooklyn-based indie rock quartet Lvl Up joined the Sub Pop family for their latest release, Return to Love. The album finds the band’s three-songwriters turning inward to confront the existential, while still ripping their way through guitar solos and buzzing hooks that will have you bouncing along with them. Also read our story on LVL UP

The Analog Cafe & Little Theater, 6pm, $10, all ages

Hannibal Buress

First, a round of applause for exposing Bill cosby's heinous ass; the aftermath continues to be illuminating. And sure, I've enjoyed Hannibal's specials on Netflix, but mostly his portrayal of Lincoln—a financially and mentally stable dentist who wants to be more than just Ilana's fuckbuddy—on Broad City adds to the the show's comedic genius. If you're dying to get blazed and see Linc—I mean Hannibal's live stand-up, you better pray he adds a late show. JENNI MOORE

Aladdin Theater, 8pm, $28-30

Itzhak Perlman, Rohan De Silva

The 16-time Grammy-award winner and violin virtuoso returns to Portland where he will perform Brahms: Sonata No. 2 and Ravel: Sonata No. 2 along with pianist Rohan De Silva.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 7:30pm, $45-225

Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band

Here's your chance to see a Beatle live! Just don't send him any fan mail. Peace and love!

Keller Auditorium, 8pm, $55-109

Repressed Cinema: Andy Milligan Horror Spectacular

People talk about Roger Corman and Ed Wood, but one of the biggest legends of low-budget was Andy Milligan, and this month’s Repressed Cinema pays tribute to the man’s shoestring style with a special screening of Guru the Mad Monk, preceded by an ultra-rare Milligan short from the private stash of his biographer, Jimmy McDonough, who’ll be in attendance to host the whole night.

Hollywood Theatre, 7:30pm, $9

How To Dress Well, Ex Reyes

How to Dress Well, the strange project of Brooklyn's Tom Krell, records washed-out, blurry pop songs that echo with R&B's yearning, often delivered in keening falsetto. The music is lumpy, elusive, broken-sounding, and—more often than not—staggeringly gorgeous. NED LANNAMANN

Mississippi Studios, 9pm, $15-20

Andy Shauf, Scattered Clouds

Canadian singer-songwriter Andy Shauf’s latest record, The Party, is a treasure trove of subtlety. Each listen reveals a new secret, whether it’s textural, musical, or thematic. Listen #13: You hear a previously undiscovered piano trill buried in the back of the mix and it changes everything. Listen #34: You gradually realize that the album’s 10 tracks form a single narrative tapestry, centered on the same bogus house party. Shauf reminds everyone who writes about him of Portland legend Elliott Smith, but the comparison is reductive—Smith portrayed his own harrowing experiences with drug addiction and depression as third-person accounts in an attempt to therapeutically distance himself from his demons. Shauf, on the other hand, is a big-eyed reporter, sitting at the back of the room with a notepad, privately relishing in everyone else’s drama. However, the two songwriters have the same masterful command of melody and arrangement: like Smith, Shauf is a pop traditionalist to the core, and his songs evoke everyone from Emitt Rhodes and Harry Nilsson to Scott Walker and Nick Drake. Standout “The Worst in You” is a veritable Pandora’s Box of romantic insecurity married to a melody that could make Brian Wilson weep. MORGAN TROPER

Doug Fir, 8:30pm, $10-12