Good Morning, News: Oregon's Graduation Woes, Clinton Email Haggling, and You Need to Register to Vote This Instant

Register to vote right now. It's the last day you can do so if you want to vote in this election (and you do).

Speaking of this election: In September, when it turned out a $3 billion corporate tax hike was polling exceedingly well, we wondered whether that would last. Nope! A mess of political spending by enormous corporations has Oregonians distrusting the measure.

In case you missed it, the O ran a strong piece this weekend about the family of Larnell Bruce, and the ordeal they've been through ever since their teenaged son was run down by a white supremacist (a fact first explored by the Mercury).

More than a quarter of Oregon's high school seniors fail to graduate on time, according to a new study. That puts our state at about the bottom of the barrel.

Haven for Hope

Commissioner Steve Novick, and a couple City Hall staffers answered the siren song of old San Antone this weekend, traveling to Texas to hear about the Haven for Hope model local developers want to emulate north of the Pearl, at Terminal 1. Both KGW and thecovered the tour, and it appears we'll be hearing positive reviews of this model when Wheeler takes office next year. "I will be leaving this fairly inspired.”

The ACLU of Oregon announced yesterday it's filed suit against the Oregon Department of Corrections on behalf of a transgendered prisoner. The ACLU is demanding the state provide hormone therapy to inmates diagnosed with gender dysphoria. It's an issue popping up more and more around the country.

In other legal news, the Malheur Occupier trial is almost over. Thank god.

Phil Knight gave the University of Oregon $500 million for a science campus, but forgot to give me the $1 million I earned.

"I've lived here since 2004, and it's been changing the whole time." Portlandia says it's not to blame for Portland's recent growing pains.

A very bad look, indeed. One State Department official tried to convince the FBI to change the security classification of one of Hillary Clinton's infamous emails. There was talk of the FBI being given permission to step up its presence in Iraq if that happened. It didn't happen, as it turns out, but it was discussed.

"We are moving on,” says Melania Trump, of her husband's proclivities toward sexual assault.

Also moving on: Billy Bush, who's been fired from the Today show due to the leaked tape of Trump conveying said proclivities while Bush chortled. (He almost certainly got a fat check with his walking papers all the same.)

You're drenched even as you read this, so there's probably no need to mention that we might be on the way to the wettest October on record (at least as measured at the airport). Also: Lightning!