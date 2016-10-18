Twin Peaks is Returning, and Here's the Cast Talking About It

Guys, it's for real! The show that brought on the new golden age of television, Twin Peaks, returns in early 2017 on Showtime. And to get you PUMPED, here's a teaser trailer featuring the cast talking about the updated version, including Kyle MacLachlan (Agent Dale Cooper), Dana Ashbrook (Bobby Briggs), James Marshall (the eternally dreamy James Hurley), Kimmy Robertson (the squeaky voiced Lucy Moran), Miguel Ferrer (b-hole FBI agent Albert Rosenfield), and... wait. Jim Belushi??!? Oh well, even he can't ruin this (though I'm sure he'll do his best.) Give it a look, and put yourself into a self-induced coma so 2017 will get here quicker!