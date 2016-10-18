Taco Trucks Mock Trump's Wall

Remember when Marco Gutierrez, founder of Latinos for Trump, went on MSNBC's All In and warned America that there will be "taco trucks on every corner" if this country doesn't build the wall between the US and Mexico?

Well, a version of that delicious future is coming to pass: There is going to be a "wall" of taco trucks built around the Trump International Las Vegas Hotel, to protest what organizers say is Donald Trump's illegal refusal to bargain with his hotel workers, who unionized last December.

From Buzzfeed:

The groups aim to have at least five taco trucks outside the hotel, in addition to a banner in the style of a wall that participants will be able to sign. “We’re reminding Mr. Trump that immigrant workers here and across the country will be watching the debate and voting in November,” said Yvanna Cancela, the political director for the majority Latino and predominantly immigrant union.

The tasty protest is scheduled to happen Wednesday to coincide with the third and final presidential debate.