Pop Culture Happy Hour

After suffering through yet another presidential “debate” between a blathering, pacing, sniffing misogynist and the overqualified woman tasked with acting like he’s a worthy opponent, drown your sorrows in a soothing live episode of NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast, featuring the patron saint of level-headed straight-talk, Audie Cornish, co-host of All Things Considered. MEGAN BURBANK

Revolution Hall, 8pm, $25, all ages

Portland Timbers vs. Deportivo Saprissa

Darlington Nagbe’s last-gasp free-kick goal against Salvadoran side C.D. Dragón didn’t just earn the Timbers their first road win of the season, it also brought them to the brink of reaching the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals. Costa Rican giants and three-time CCL Cup winners Deportivo Saprissa still stand in the way, setting up a dramatic, do-or-die scenario that’s sure to have Providence Park rocking. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

Providence Park, 7pm, $20-155, all ages

Doodles & Drafts

A different (and considering the roiling tire fire Trump personifies, a welcome) take on the idea of screening a Presidential debate: Instead of drinking games and raucous interaction, you're invited to hang out with JoAnn Schinderle and friends as the debates play out, and then order yourself a pint or two, bust out the colored pencils (or pens, or even ink & brush, whatever you have), and turn your thoughts and feelings into art. Not one of these debates has left anyone involved with anything remotely resembling a good feeling—maybe this event can help with that, even a little.

Alberta Street Pub, 6pm

Mini Blinds, Wave Action, Cool Schmool

Local dream pop duo Mini Blinds play a release show for their debut full-length, Air Signs.

The Liquor Store, 9pm

Damien Jurado, Patrick Dethlefs

Over Jurado's nearly 20-year career, the velvet-voiced musician has successfully transitioned from grunge-folk to a complex, sophisticated pop sound while still staying true to his rock 'n' roll roots. If Beck were ever to produce a Chris Isaak/Jose Gonzalez collaboration on the moon, it would probably sound a lot like Jurado's two most recent albums. With songs like "Walrus," "Silver Timothy," "Jericho Road," and "Qachina," Jurado and his producer Richard Swift may have created their own epic genre of music that can only be described as bluesy-psych-lounge-spaghetti-western. ZARA ZHI

The Old Church, 8pm, $18-20

Yonatan Gat, Eternal Tapestry, Don Gero

Caveman shredder Yonatan Gat retains much of what made his former band Monotonix such a phenomenally energizing, physical experience. As with his previous group, Gat's performances are feverishly brief, hyper-addled posi-blasts. Blink and it's over. Also like Monotonix, Gat's mostly instrumental guitar/bass/drums trio prefers performing smack-dab in the middle of the audience rather than onstage. Closing the distance allows the room to rise and fall with the same breath. Gat's more a dynamic feel-player than a technical wizard, making such proximity particularly affecting. But this isn't Monotonix Redux. Missing is the transcendent, daring, dangerous, confrontational performance art. Gat also relies less on stoney, punk-metal riffage, casting a wider net by wrangling rhythms and scales from across the globe. His drummer, an absolute animal, is more than up for the task, a whirling dervish whose beats roll like high-speed centrifuges. Together they're like a goddamn tornado—you know, kind of like Monotonix, only a hair less destructive. ANDREW R TONRY

White Eagle, 8pm, $12

Rachael Yamagata, Pressing Strings

Over the past decade, singer-songwriter Rachael Yamagata has been Rachael Yama-go-to, her vocals appearing on records from an impressive list of artists including Rhett Miller, Ryan Adams, Ray LaMontagne, and Bright Eyes. Yamagata's voice always brings depth to whatever she sings on. There's a good reason she's sought after. Take away the big names, and you're left with Yamagata's stunning voice, which is really where the focus should be. MARK LORE

Star Theater, 9:30pm, $17

Think & Drink: Katherine Boo

A thought provoking conversation with the American investigative journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner known for documenting the lives of those living in poverty.

Alberta Rose Theatre, 7pm, $35-75

Boys and Girls in America

Hosted by Thermals frontman and stand-up comedian Hutch Harris, Boys and Girls in America is Helium's brand new comedy showcase focused on bringing you the best in local stand-up talent. Featuring sets from Anthony Lopez, Barbara Holm, Ali Reingold, Marcus Coleman, Andie Main, Jeremy Laden, and Jenna Zine.

Helium Comedy Club, 8pm, $12