Good Morning, News: The Feds vs. Mayor Hales, Ecuador Plugged Wikileaks, and UNNGHHH... Tonight's Final Debate

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! Gimme all your numbers so I could phone ya. Your girl actin' stank, then call me over. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

More cop troubles for Mayor Charlie Hales: The Feds are pointing their finger at the mayor for refusing to immediately investigate former Chief Larry O'Dea's off-duty shooting incident, calling it yet another way the city fails to hold police officers accountable for their actions.

The defense are giving their closing arguments today in the trial of the Malheur Reservation Militia Yahoos—and defendant Ryan Bundy is representing himself. (They should sell tickets to his closing argument!)

Honky Tonk Taco, the SE Division restaurant backed by famous Portland names, has closed. Check out food critic Andrea Damewood's review for a few very good reasons why.

UNNNNGGGGHHHH... tonight marks the third and (thank god) final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, moderated by Fox News' Chris Matthews. UNNNNNGGGHGHHH. For those interested in watching the shit show in the company of booze and friends, here are some local venues showing the debates.

The one good thing for those attending tonight's debate in Las Vegas? TACO TRUCKS. Lots of TACO TRUCKS giving out FREE TACOS!

Despite Trump's constant whining and belly-aching about the election being "rigged," his campaign manager says they will "accept the outcome of the election"—even though it's RIGGED!! SAD!!

It's not rigged, @realDonaldTrump. You're losing fair & square. Put on your big-boy pants because this is what accountability looks like. October 19, 2016

Here are 10 of the women (so far) who say they have been sexually assaulted by Donald Trump, and their stories.

The Ecuador government is now admitting they cut off internet access to Wikileaker Julian Assange because they didn't appreciate the way his leaks—in possible collusion with the Russians—were interfering with our presidential election.

For those worried that the presidential election could be "hacked" by cyber terrorists, here are some good reasons you worry too much.

Documentarian Michael Moore is releasing his own "October surprise"—a film of his stand-up show in which he comes out swinging for Hillary Clinton (a candidate he once said he'd never vote for).

As Iraqi forces continue their march to ISIS-controlled Mosul, thousands of civilians are fleeing the city for Syrian refugee camps.

There could be a verdict very soon in the civil trial of NBA player Derrick Rose, accused of sexual assault.

Samsung is refusing to play ball with the people who are saying the company's explosively defective Galaxy Note 7 phone caused damage to their homes.

Now let's check out this freaking WEATHER situation: More cool, showery, cloudy, sunny... you know the drill. But Friday is definitely looking up.

And finally, a little girl wants this big ship to go "toot toot!" AND GETS MUCH MORE THAN SHE BARGAINED FOR.

