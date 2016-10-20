Things To Do Tonight!

Alejandro Escovedo

You can’t get your paws on legendary songwriter Alejandro Escovedo’s new album, Burn Something Beautiful, until October 28, so think of tonight’s super-intimate show at the White Eagle as a preview of sorts—especially since Escovedo recorded it right here in Portland with R.E.M.’s Peter Buck, the Minus 5’s Scott McCaughey, and a bevy of local guests. Will some of them show up tonight? There’s only one way to find out. NED LANNAMANN

White Eagle, 8pm, $30

Blind Pilot, Margaret Glaspy

The beloved local indie folk outfit Blind Pilot play a headlining show at the Crystal in support of their brand new album, And Then Like Lions.

Crystal Ballroom, 8pm, $22-25, all ages

The Bacon Party

Farmer John hosts this celebration of all things porky, with specially created bacon-based delicacies and cocktails, with live music from Lost Lander and a DJ set from Strange Babes to underscore the salty deliciousness on display.

Jupiter Hotel, 7pm

Norah Jones, Valerie June

The Grammy award winning singer-songwriter known for mixing country, folk, rock, soul, and jazz into her distinct sound swings through Portland in support of her latest full-length, Day Breaks.

Keller Auditorium, 7:30pm, $39.50-68

Flock of Dimes, Your Friend

Wye Oak's Jenn Wasner returns to the Doug Fir with her atmospheric pop solo project, Flock of Dimes, for a performance in support of her new album, If You See Me, Say Yes.

Doug Fir, 9pm, $13-15

Ian Harvie

You might know comedian Ian Harvie from his role as Dale in the award-winning Amazon series, Transparent. He's toured the world as Margaret Cho's opening act, and tonight he's taping his debut one-hour comedy special, May the Best Cock Win, live at Revolution Hall. The best part? Tickets are free when you RSVP.

Revolution Hall, 7pm, 9:30pm, free w/ RSVP

Sweeping Exits, Blowout, Lubec

The Portland-based glam-punk trio play a release show for their new EP, The Projectionist. Local DIY stalwarts Blowout and Lubec provide support.

Valentine's, 9pm

Sun Angle, Tender Age, Mattress

Papi Fimbres, Marius Libman, and Charlie Salas Humara form a 12-limbed spirit animal of noise and motion. NED LANNAMANN

Mississippi Studios, 9pm, $12