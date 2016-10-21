Things To Eat & Drink This Weekend!

American Cancer Society's Brewers for Boobs

The seventh annual family-friendly fundraiser for the ACS features a battle of the brews, performances from the city's best bellydancers, a raffle, live music, salsa dancing, and more.

Oct 22, East Burn, 4pm, free

Snowvana

Mt Hood Skibowl, Timberline, Mt Hood Meadows, and Mt Bachelor are coming together (having a summit, if you will, eh? EH??) to throw this weekend-long celebration of all the things that make winter fun, including a film festival dedicated to skiing and snowboarding films, a beer festival dedicated to some of the Northwest's finest brewers of winter ales, and vendors selling some of the best winter apparel and sporting gear. With musical performances from the Dandy Warhols, the Federal Empire, Michelle DeCourcy & the Rocktarts, and Robert Wynia.

Oct 21, Rose Quarter Memorial Coliseum, 3pm, $5-8

Great Northwest Beer and Wine Fest

A two-day celebration of not just the Northwest's bountiful fall season, but the beers and wines that come with them, paired with local food, live entertainment, and a whole lot of vendors and exhibitors.

Oct 21-22, Portland Expo Center, Fri 4pm, Sat 12pm, $10

Third Orbit Anniversary Party

Ecliptic Brewing celebrates their third anniversary with a full day of fun. Indulge in tasty food, rare beer on tap, and get your hands on the brewery's Third Orbit Anniversary Ale, an Imperial Porter brewed with cherries. Wash it all down with an evening of live music, featuring a set of Tex-Mex, psych-folk, and garage-rock from local legend Fernando Viciconte.

Ecliptic Brewing, 11am, all ages

Salt & Straw Harvest Festival

The third and final ice cream party from Salt & Straw with handmade, small batch ice cream being served up via an "ice cream sommelier of sorts" on site.

Oct 22, Salt & Straw (NW 23rd), 2pm

Portland Brewing Fall Fest

Portland Brewing's third annual celebration of not just the season, but their own fall offerings, including the return of Blackwatch Cream Porter and MacTarnahan's Fresh Hop Amber Ale, alongside a homebrewers competition where attendees get to taste and judge 20 unique beers from 16 brewers. With live music from the Hops & Honey String Band.

Portland Brewing Company, 1pm