Things To Laugh At This Weekend!

W. Kamau Bell

Last time socio-political comedian W. Kamau Bell was in town was for his smart CNN travel show United Shades of America. He discussed gentrification—the good and the bad—on N Mississippi, asked a bearded local whether "hipster" was a dirty word, and even met with Black Portlanders' Intisar Abioto. Known for using his comedic curiosity to get through an interview with a KKK leader, expect Bell's stand-up show to be illuminating, approachable, and funny because it's accurate. JENNI MOORE

Oct 21, Aladdin Theater, 7:30pm, 10:30pm, $25

Natasha Leggero

The always-hilarious Natasha Leggero is a slam dunk for comedy lovers. Armed with arm-length gloves and a faux sophisticated style, Natasha brilliantly skewers the narcissism of the upper class, and her crowd work is first rate. Miss her at your own peril! WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Oct 21-22, Helium Comedy Club, 7:30pm, 10pm, $15-20

Brian Posehn

Rejoice! Nerdy folk hero Brian Posehn is headed to town tonight for a live comedy taping. Posehn's one of those rare stand-ups with a gift for exuding positive vibes while being a tried-and-true grump. His bit about retiring material about baby-punching since he now has progeny of his own brings new meaning to the phrase "dad jokes." MEGAN BURBANK

Oct 22, Revolution Hall, 7pm, 10pm, $20

Tony Baker

An evening of stand-up with the 2015 Last Comic Standing contestant who has been rising the ranks in the Hollywood comedy scene.

Oct 21-23, Harvey's Comedy Club, 7:30pm, 10pm, $15

The Worst Idea of All Time: Live

The Worst Idea of All Time is a podcast in which New Zealand comedians Guy Montgomery and Tim Batt watch the same movie once a week, every week for a year and review it over and over again. Currently in their third and final season, Montgomery and Batt will be watching Zac Efron's We Are Your Friends live at the Clinton Street Theater and reviewing it for a Portland audience. The live show will also consist of a set of stand up comedy from each host.

Oct 22, Clinton Street Theater, 9pm, $20